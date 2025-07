PEOPLE BEFORE PROFIT TD Paul Murphy refused to answer today when asked if Joe Duffy is being considered as the left-wing unity candidate for president.

With less than five months to go until the election, there has been little movement in the race for the Áras, with parties hesitant to field candidates too early out of fear of a dirty campaign.

Murphy was asked for an update on the prospect of the Opposition parties on the left banding together behind a single candidate, and said leaders are expected to meet again next week to discuss further.

To date, the discussions have been largely informal, with Sinn Féin yet to decide on whether it will run its own candidate or join up with the Labour Party, the Social Democrats, People Before Profit and the Greens.

The party is expected to make a decision imminently following consultation with its members.

Murphy said today that his party remain “very enthusiastic” about fielding a joint candidate.

“This process is very much still alive, with a long way to go until the presidential elections. I would be very hopeful that we will have progress towards a joint left candidate before the Dáil recess,” Murphy said.

The Dáil will go on its summer recess in two weeks.

Asked for his view on Joe Duffy, Murphy initially replied: “Three out of five”, before adding with a laugh: “No comment”.

“Look, I’m not going to get into names…I don’t think it’s helpful,” the Dublin South West TD said.

Duffy, who retired from RTÉ last week, refused to rule out running in the presidential election when asked on Friday.

The election must take place by Tuesday, 11 November.