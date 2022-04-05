Contribute : Support us now
Tuesday 5 April 2022
John Callinan has been appointed as Ireland's top civil servant

Callinan will replace Martin Fraser as Secretary General of the Department of the Taoiseach.

By Céimin Burke Tuesday 5 Apr 2022, 3:04 PM
1 hour ago 5,761 Views 7 Comments
John Callinan first joined the Department of the Taoiseach in 1998.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THE CABINET HAS approved the appointment of John Callinan as Secretary General of the Department of the Taoiseach and Secretary General to the Government.

He replaces Martin Fraser in the dual role, which is the most powerful position in the civil service.

Callinan has been the Second Secretary General at the Taoiseach’s department since 2016.

In this position he headed up the international and EU affairs division and the Britain/Northern Ireland division.

He played a key role representing Ireland during Brexit negotiations as the Taoiseach’s “sherpa” (senior EU advisor).

Since first joining the Department of the Taoiseach in 1998, Callinan has worked closely with five successive Taoisigh and has held leadership positions across all major policy areas of the department.

A graduate of Trinity College Dublin, he spent four years at the European Commission in Brussels and also worked in a number of areas of the Revenue Commissioners.

Callinan will officially take up the role on 3 May.

Martin Fraser has been secretary general since 2011 and is set to become Ireland’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom – a move that was announced last July.

