Crimecall issue appeal for man missing from Carlow since 15 April

RTÉ’S CRIMECALL WILL issue an appeal tonight for the public’s assistance in locating John Coakley, who has been missing from Carlow Town for over a month.

Airing tonight at 9.35pm, John’s father, John Snr, appealed to the public for information on his disappearance:

“I’m sure there is somebody out there who has seen or has a little bit of footage of him…just one piece of footage to let us know he was seen here last.”

John has now been missing for five weeks. He is described as being approximately 6’1” in height and of slim build. When last seen, John was wearing a black gilet jacket and jeans.

John’s last known movements were captured on CCTV in the early hours of Saturday 15 April as he made his way through Tullow Street, Potato Market and onto Barrack Street.

He was last seen near Hanover Bus Station, Carlow Town at 2.55am.

John Coakley

Searches of the surrounding area have been conducted by An Garda Síochána, the army, the Civil Defence and John’s family and friends.

Despite these searches, there has been no sign of John or where he may have gone.

John Snr is desperate to get information on his son:

“He’s my eldest child. He has a heart of gold…I just want an answer at this stage…it’s not like John to go for this length of time,” he told RTÉ.

Crimecall is appealing to anyone who may have seen John for their assistance.

Anyone with information on John’s whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí in Carlow on 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.