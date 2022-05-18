Have you seen missing person John Keogh?

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 49-year-old John Keogh who is missing from his home in Tallaght, Dublin 24 since Friday, 13 May 2022.

John is described as being 5’ 7” in height with a slim build. He has dark, greying hair and blue eyes. It is not known what John was wearing at the time he went missing.

Gardaí and John’s family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information on John’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station 01 666 6000 on the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

