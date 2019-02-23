This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Saturday 23 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We hope today will deliver some news': Large-scale search under way for Icelandic man missing in Dublin

Twelve members of Jón Jonsson’s family travelled from Iceland earlier this week to step up efforts to find him.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 23 Feb 2019, 11:37 AM
1 hour ago 6,933 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4509427

A LARGE-SCALE search for an Icelandic man who went missing in Dublin over two weeks ago is taking place today. 

41-year-old Jón Jónsson arrived in Ireland to attend a poker tournament with his fiancée on 8 February.

1Jon_90564773 Jon Jonsson Source: Garda Press Office

He was last seen at around 11am on Saturday 9 February near the Bonnington Hotel in Whitehall, where he had been staying, while his fiancé had coffee in the hotel bar.

It is not known why Jón left the hotel, and despite a number of garda appeals, there have been no leads in the case.

Twelve members of Jón’s family travelled from Iceland earlier this week to step up efforts to find him. 

“It’s a really hard time for the whole family but we find big strength in staying together and comforting each other and trying to stay positive,” Jón’s brother David told TheJournal.ie earlier this week

He said that a search and rescue specialist from Iceland had helped the family to map out a large area in which to search. They have been going through this area and hanging up posters to raise awareness.

5580 Search_90564917 (1) People today starting a search of Jon Jonsson at one of the last places he was seen Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

Today, the search for Jón is intensifying. 

This morning, around 80 volunteers showed up to help the family in their large-scale search today, according to a post on the Facebook page set up to Jon’s search. 

“We are hoping that today will deliver some news lead on where Jon might have gone since his last trace on CCTV on Swords Road on 9 February 2019,” the post said. 

Speaking to RTÉ One’s Late Late Show last night, Jón’s brothers Daniel and David appealed for information about his whereabouts. 

David described Jon as the rock of the family, adding that his disappearance is completely out of character for him. 

Speaking to RTÉ Radio One’s Today with Sean O’Rourke earlier this week, David said that his family believed his brother was in good physical and mental health prior to his disappearance.

“He works as taxi driver at home, and if he’s working late at night he always lets family know [that he's safe].”

He also thanked the people of Ireland for their assistance in the search so far, and vowed not to return home without Jón, saying “we are not leaving Dublin without our brother”. 

Missing Jon 003_90564786 Jon's brother Daniel and David Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

Gardaí renewed their appeal to the public for information in the case on Wednesday, when a garda spokesman said Jón’s family was anxious to make contact with him and were concerned for his well-being.

Jón is described as being 6 foot tall, of medium build, with short brown hair, and was wearing a black padded jacket when he went missing.

“Anyone who has seen Jón or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station on 01 6664400, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station,” a garda spokesman said.

Jón’s family have also set up a funding page to help them financially as they attempt to locate him in Ireland.

With reporting by Stephen McDermott and Aoife Barry 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Deliveroo workers return to work after striking in Dublin over waiting times at restaurants
    52,523  80
    2
    		How good is the phone coverage where you are? New map shows quality across the country
    48,777  47
    3
    		Child who was in womb when mother collided with Tesco shopping trolley awarded €45k
    45,769  0
    Fora
    1
    		With its new studio, Republic of Work wants to pull down the technical barriers for podcasters
    208  0
    2
    		Brussels has ordered online retailers to clean up 'irregularities' in how they display prices
    91  0
    The42
    1
    		'I was so f*****g insensitive... I thought, 'Jesus... I shouldn’t be doing that''
    43,290  33
    2
    		Cronin gets first Six Nations start with Carty set for Ireland debut in Italy
    40,387  127
    3
    		Tadhg Beirne flies in late and shines in Munster win over Ospreys
    28,968  56
    DailyEdge
    1
    		First Dates Ireland are celebrating their first engagement with Shannon and Ciara
    10,559  1
    2
    		We thought we'd seen the last of problematic weight loss shows, but then Netflix added 'Bringing Sexy Back'
    5,946  2
    3
    		Chris O'Dowd's thoughts on Brexit and Trump are about as Chris O'Dowd as you'd get
    5,053  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Mr Moonlight trial: Pathologist said injuries 'could be result of traffic collision or serious assault'
    Mr Moonlight trial: Pathologist said injuries 'could be result of traffic collision or serious assault'
    Man jailed for assaulting nine-month-old girl, leaving her with life-threatening skull fracture
    Victim of retired surgeon tells court he was given 'a life sentence of pain'
    HSE
    Activist says scans are being offered with 'top-of-the-range' ultrasound machine at Dublin building
    Activist says scans are being offered with 'top-of-the-range' ultrasound machine at Dublin building
    'He has a chance at life now': HSE grants access to drug that could help boys with rare condition keep walking
    38 people have died so far this flu season as hospitalisations rise
    DUBLIN
    Deliveroo workers return to work after striking in Dublin over waiting times at restaurants
    Deliveroo workers return to work after striking in Dublin over waiting times at restaurants
    EuroMillions winners 'considering their options' about going public or not
    Special night ahead for Higgins as Mayo ring the changes for Dublin clash in Croker
    CHICAGO
    R Kelly charged with 10 counts of sexual abuse
    R Kelly charged with 10 counts of sexual abuse
    Empire producers cut Smollett from season's last episodes following his arrest
    Jussie Smollett paid $3,500 to stage attack because of 'dissatisfaction with his salary'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie