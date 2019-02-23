'We hope today will deliver some news': Large-scale search under way for Icelandic man missing in Dublin

A LARGE-SCALE search for an Icelandic man who went missing in Dublin over two weeks ago is taking place today.

41-year-old Jón Jónsson arrived in Ireland to attend a poker tournament with his fiancée on 8 February.

Jon Jonsson Source: Garda Press Office

He was last seen at around 11am on Saturday 9 February near the Bonnington Hotel in Whitehall, where he had been staying, while his fiancé had coffee in the hotel bar.

It is not known why Jón left the hotel, and despite a number of garda appeals, there have been no leads in the case.

Twelve members of Jón’s family travelled from Iceland earlier this week to step up efforts to find him.

“It’s a really hard time for the whole family but we find big strength in staying together and comforting each other and trying to stay positive,” Jón’s brother David told TheJournal.ie earlier this week.

He said that a search and rescue specialist from Iceland had helped the family to map out a large area in which to search. They have been going through this area and hanging up posters to raise awareness.

People today starting a search of Jon Jonsson at one of the last places he was seen Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

Today, the search for Jón is intensifying.

This morning, around 80 volunteers showed up to help the family in their large-scale search today, according to a post on the Facebook page set up to Jon’s search.

“We are hoping that today will deliver some news lead on where Jon might have gone since his last trace on CCTV on Swords Road on 9 February 2019,” the post said.

Speaking to RTÉ One’s Late Late Show last night, Jón’s brothers Daniel and David appealed for information about his whereabouts.

David described Jon as the rock of the family, adding that his disappearance is completely out of character for him.

Speaking to RTÉ Radio One’s Today with Sean O’Rourke earlier this week, David said that his family believed his brother was in good physical and mental health prior to his disappearance.

“He works as taxi driver at home, and if he’s working late at night he always lets family know [that he's safe].”

He also thanked the people of Ireland for their assistance in the search so far, and vowed not to return home without Jón, saying “we are not leaving Dublin without our brother”.

Jon's brother Daniel and David Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

Gardaí renewed their appeal to the public for information in the case on Wednesday, when a garda spokesman said Jón’s family was anxious to make contact with him and were concerned for his well-being.

Jón is described as being 6 foot tall, of medium build, with short brown hair, and was wearing a black padded jacket when he went missing.

“Anyone who has seen Jón or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station on 01 6664400, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station,” a garda spokesman said.

Jón’s family have also set up a funding page to help them financially as they attempt to locate him in Ireland.

With reporting by Stephen McDermott and Aoife Barry