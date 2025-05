GARDAÍ HAVE RELEASED four suspects they arrested in connection with the shooting of Josh Itseli in Drimnagh last year.

It is believed that the dead man was shot accidentally as he and other men were en route to carry out a shooting in the early hours of 6 May, 2024.

The incident happened on Knocknarea, Road, Drimnagh, Dublin 12.

Gardaí believe Josh Itseli was a member of a young and violent gang of low level criminals involved in the drugs trade who were in a feud with other criminals.

Gardaí recovered an AR15 from the scene of the shooting and footage had emerged of two gunmen fleeing on the street shortly after Itseli was killed.

Sources have said that the gang had posted images on social media and asked people to help them operate the military grade rifle in the hours before the incident that claimed the life of their friend. There was also footage circulating online of Josh Itseli in a car en route to carry out the shooting.

A garda spokesperson confirmed today that two men and two women arrested in connection with the incident have been released without charge and that a file is being compiled.

“Gardaí are continuing to investigate all the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting incident that occurred in the early hours of 6 May 2024, on Knocknarea Road, Drimnagh, Dublin 12.

“Gardaí arrested two men, aged in their 20s and 40s, and two women, both aged in their 20s, in relation to this investigation in recent weeks.

“All four have been released without charge and files will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions. Investigations are ongoing,” the statement said.

On the night of the incident gardaí received calls about shots being fired at Knocknarea Road, Drimnagh, Dublin 12.

When they arrived at the scene, gardaí discovered two vehicles – a black Mercedes Benz and a black Volkswagen Golf – which appeared to have been in a collision.

20-year-old Josh Itseli was then discovered with gunshot wounds.

Gardaí rendered first aid and despite these attempts, Itseli was pronounced dead at the scene.