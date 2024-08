A MAN ARRESTED as part of the investigation into the murder of 89 year-old widow Josephine (Josie) Ray has been released without charge this afternoon.

Josie was found dead by a family member in a bedroom at her two storey terraced house in St Joseph’s Park in Tipperary last Sunday. It is understood that she died by asphyxiation.

Yesterday, on the day that Josie was laid to rest, two people were arrested in connection with her murder.

A man and woman, both in their 50s, were detained by Gardaí under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at Garda stations in the Southern Region.

Today, the man was released without charge and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The woman remains in Garda custody, at this time.

Josie, a mother of five, was remembered at her funeral mass yesterday as a “remarkable lady” who brought “light, laughter, and love” into the lives of all she knew.

Investigations are ongoing.