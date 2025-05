JOZEF PUSKA’S BROTHER Marek told gardaí investigating the murder of Ashling Murphy that he wanted to tell them more but couldn’t because of medication he was taking for back problems, which had left him on disability allowance.

Marek Puska (36) is accused of withholding information that was crucial to the investigation into Ms Murphy’s murder. He is on trial with his brother Lubomir Puska Jnr (35), who is also accused of withholding information.

Their wives, Jozefina Grundzova (31) and Viera Gaziova (38), are accused of impeding Jozef Puska’s apprehension or prosecution by burning the clothes he wore when he murdered Ms Murphy.

Each accused has pleaded not guilty.

Today Detective Garda Cian Steers told prosecutor Anne-Marie Lawlor SC that on January 14th, 2022, two days after Ms Murphy’s murder, Marek agreed to give a voluntary statement at Tullamore Garda Station.

He described how the family ended up in Ireland with three brothers, their wives, and 14 children all living in one house in Mucklagh, Tullamore. He described the recent months as “golden times, the best of times”, and added: “I swear to god, everyone says they don’t see a family like this getting on… We sit and talk and don’t argue.”

“The kids are at the top of everything and get everything,” he said. He and Jozef, he said, were on disability allowance due to back problems. On January 12, the day of the murder, Marek got up at his usual time of about 12.30pm. Jozef was not home, which was unusual, and he hadn’t taken his phone.

Marek went into Tullamore to search for Jozef. He visited a casino where Jozef would sometimes go and a plaza near the Bank of Ireland. When he still couldn’t find Jozef, he went to a garda station to report his brother missing and the local hospital to ask if anyone named Jozef Puska had checked in.

Marek said he went to Dublin that evening but returned to Mucklagh the following day by bus. As he pulled up to the house, he noticed gardai. A Polish garda told him that “someone from my house had killed someone,” he said.

He asked if she was joking and added: “I did not know how to answer or what to say… is it about me, my brothers? I thought about it and said, No, it is not possible.”

He said nobody who knows his family would say they could kill someone.

At the end of the statement, Marek said: “I want to tell you a bit more, but I can’t because of the medicine I have taken [for his back]. My doctor told me it can affect my memory.”

He promised to contact gardai if he remembered anything else, adding: “I want to help.”

Advertisement

In cross-examination, Det Gda Steers agreed with defence counsel Karl Finnegan SC that at the start of the statement, Marek accurately described Jozef Puska’s bicycle and immediately identified the bike when shown a photograph.

Det Gda Joanne O’Sullivan told Ms Lawlor that in the following days, gardai became aware that Marek Puska wished to make a further voluntary statement. On the evening of January 18, gardai took Marek to Mullingar Garda Station because all the interview rooms in Tullamore were in use. The jury has previously been told that Jozef Puska was arrested at 11.31am on January 18.

Marek told Gda O’Sullivan that when he and Lubomir Jnr were looking for Jozef on the 12th, they received a phone call at about 9pm telling them their brother was at home and in a “poor state” having been “beaten up”.

He said Jozef had injuries and blood on his head, “like he had been hit”, and three holes in his abdomen.

When Marek asked him about it, he said Jozef told him it was “not my business” and not to ask questions. Jozef did not want an ambulance and claimed to have self-inflicted the wounds to his abdomen, Marek said.

Marek said he didn’t believe his brother would do that to himself and cried when Jozef refused an ambulance. He said he is close to his brother, “like two halves of an apple, I can’t live without him.” Marek said he and Jozef would tell one another everything, and he had been struggling to sleep in the days since seeing the injuries.

He described Jozef as the “go-to man” who would “help everyone”. He said Jozef did not have mental issues and would talk through any problems he had.

Later on the night of the 12th, Marek said his parents arrived in Tullamore and Jozef left with them to go to their house in Dublin.

It is alleged that Marek Puska failed to disclose that Jozef had returned home on the night of Ashling’s murder with visible injuries and admitted to killing or causing serious injury to a woman. It is further alleged that he knew of the arrangement to burn Jozef’s clothes and that Jozef Puska travelled to Dublin later that night.

Lubomir Puska Jnr, it is alleged, also withheld that Jozef returned home with visible injuries, admitted to “cutting a female”, and travelled to Dublin.

Both men have pleaded not guilty to the offences, which are charged under the Offences Against the State, Amendment Act 1988.

Jozefina Grundzova (31), who is married to Marek Puska, and Viera Gaziova (38), who is married to Lubomir Puska Jnr, are accused of assisting in burning clothing between January 12 and 14th, without reasonable excuse, intending to impede the apprehension or prosecution of Jozef Puska, knowing or believing him to have committed the offence of murder or some other arrestable offence within the same category or of a similar nature.

Ms Grundzova and Ms Gaziova pleaded not guilty to the offences, which are charged under the Criminal Law Act 1997.

All the accused have an address at Lynally Grove, Mucklagh, Tullamore, Co Offaly.

The trial continues on Monday before Ms Justice Caroline Biggs and a jury of seven men and five women.