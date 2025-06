BILLIONAIRE HORSE RACING mogul JP McManus fought back tears at a highly charged meeting with Limerick City and County Council after it snubbed his offer of the debt-free €30million International Rugby Experience (IRE) and a €1.2million donation.

McManus sought the private meeting with council executives and elected representatives to ask why the local authority turned down his offer.

Reliable sources said an apology was offered to McManus and his family at the closed meeting, but that the gift was no longer on the table “as things stand” but that it could yet be salvaged, they said.

McManus has disputed the manner in which the gift was presented to councillors and told executives of his “hurt” over the controversy.

In 2001, the council presented McManus with the prestigious title of Honorary Freeman of Limerick.

In 2011 the council included McManus’s name in a medallion added to the mayoral chain, after he won the 2010 Aintree Grand National with his horse Don’t Push It.

In 2016 councillors held a Civic Reception for him for his “outstanding contribution” to local communities.

However, sources said the once close relationship has now soured over the IRE controversy.

“JP made a presentation to the chamber today and he got emotional as he spoke of his love of Limerick and he spoke about the fact that he was made a Freeman of the City by the council, and that it had been the proudest moment of his life,” said a source.

“It was highly emotional, he stopped talking and got choked up. A few councillors at the meeting were also wiping away tears.”

The €30m building was renovated and fitted out for the expo.

McManus told the closed meeting he was “mystified” and “disheartened” at the Council’s declining of his debt-free gift.

“He was offering the people of Limerick city and county this gift – the IRE and €1.2million funding – through the council, and he found it mystifying and disheartening and how it was turned down.

“He said he was very disappointed that the heads of terms of agreement were not honoured. He saw it as a gentleman’s agreement.

“So the offer is no longer on the table as things stand, but I would hope there can be a positive outcome,” another source said.

Sources claimed that councillors expressed “embarrassment” at the controversy however a number of councillors who attended the meeting declined to comment to waiting reporters who were not allowed inside.

Limerick City and County Council also declined to comment, citing the meeting was held behind closed doors.

Afterwards, McManus would not be drawn on the outcome of the meeting, he simply waved at journalists after he was asked “did you get a deal?”

The €30million sports attraction closed last December after just 12 months in operation, with the loss of 50 jobs.

Earlier this week councillors apologised to McManus for the debacle.

Outgoing District Cathaoirleach and Fianna Fáil Councillor Kieran O’Hanlon said prior to the meeting: “I’m extremely disappointed and annoyed at the way the whole thing was handled.

“We have one of the biggest gifts coming to us from the greatest person Limerick ever had – JP McManus. Not only did we refuse it, but we insulted the McManus family in the process.

“I would like to apologise to JP McManus on behalf of the councillors for the way it was handled,” O’Hanlon also told the Limerick Post newspaper.

Speaking on his way into today’s meeting former Limerick mayor, Councillor Michael Collins, said councillors were “not happy with the way things have happened with the IRE, and today is about JP setting the record straight”.

“It has been very disappointing for the McManus family because they have been very good to Limerick down through the years,” Collins said.

Ahead of today’s meeting, Limerick’s first-ever directly elected mayor John Moran, who could not attend as he was abroad, said he had recently held meetings with McManus.

He said he hoped there would be “further open and constructive dialogue…to find a sustainable solution to secure the future” of the IRE building.

The IRE said it delivered an estimated €7.8million boost to the local economy in its first year.

Last year the Council said it was “disappointed” with the IRE’s decision to close its doors, and that it had made “every effort” to secure the deal.

The Council said it would have had to find “substantial operational and capital funding” to continue running the Experience.

Prior to today’s meeting, a counter offer from Mayor Moran to utilise €300,000 of his Mayoral Fund to help keep the facility open for the next three years was rejected by the IRE.

IRE chief executive Barry Hannon previously claimed that costings presented to councillors were “over-inflated and were not included in the heads of agreement” which he said both parties had agreed in principal in August 2023.