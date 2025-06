A JUDGE HAS dismissed an assault charge brought against a law professor and senior counsel, saying the accused would not get a fair trial.

Diarmuid Phelan (57), who lectures at Trinity College Dublin, came before Judge William Aylmer a special sitting of Wexford District Court today to have the charge dismissed on the grounds of delay in having it brought to hearing.

Mr Phelan, who was present in court, appeared on a charge of allegedly assaulting one Kevin McHale at Reedstown, Tacumshane, Co Wexford on 26 August, 2021, causing him harm, contrary to Section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person.

The case had been adjourned on a number of occasions.

Mr Phelan was acquitted of murdering 35-year-old Keith Conlon at Hazelgrove Farm, Kiltalown Lane, Tallaght, earlier this year.

Opening the application, Defence Counsel Justin McQuaid, B.L. said that while the assault took place on 26 August, 2021, Mr Phelan was not notified of a complaint until 15 December, when Garda John Coughlan texted him.

Potentially critical video evidence was also not available to exonerate Mr Phelan because he had not been notified of the complaint in time, it was argued.

The court also heard that previous allegations made against Mr Phelan were proven to be false when gardaí looked at dashcam footage from his car on the same day.

Phelan had denied assaulting his neighbour, saying he was acting in self defence.

Under cross-examination from Mr McQuaid, prosecuting Garda John Coughlan told the court that on 26 August, 2021, the wife of the injured party made contact with gardaí. The McHales were neighbours of the accused. Garda Coughlan attended the family home on the same date.

Garda Coughlan said in a statement that Mr McHale made an allegation of assault, alleging that he incurred some minor injuries as a result.

McQuaid told the court that a dash cam on Mr Phelan’s car could have captured what had happened but by the time Mr Phelan was told of the complaint, the footage had been overwritten.

Garda Coughlan told the court that on 29 October, 2021, he received a medical report in relation to the matter, stating that the injured party had received abrasions to the face and had complained of tenderness to the left side.

The accused, said Garda Coughlan on 23 November, 2021, showed him a shirt which he wore on the occasion of the alleged assault that was thorn and had buttons removed.

Garda Coughlan said the accused was never arrested in relation to the matter, but by agreement had on 2 February, 2022, attended Wexford Garda Station, where he made a statement denying that he had assaulted Mr McHale, adding that Mr McHale was the aggressor.

Mr McQuaid said at this stage the prosecution were coming up against the six-month statute period relating as to whether the accused be charged with Section 2 or Section 3 assault.

Garda Coughlan said on 19 April, 2022, they received DPP direction that the accused be charged with Section 3 assault.

Mr McQuaid told the court that on 23 May, 2022, the DPP asked to have Wexford District Court deal with the case prior to a murder case which the accused had before the Central Criminal Court. Garda Coughlan said today: “I do not recall that.”

‘”By this time,” said Mr McQuaid, “the accused had been charged with murder and a trial date would be a long way off.”

Garda Coughlan said there was a background between Mr Phelan, who owned a farm, and Mr McHale.

Mr McQuaid said that Mr Phelan had denied carrying out an assault at all times. He also said that Mr Phelan had made numerous complaints about trespassing on his farm, adding that gardaí in Wexford were aware of the difficulties between the parties.

Garda Coughlan said he was not aware of Wexford gardaí having any input into Mr Phelan’s application to the High Court for bail in relation to the murder charge.

Garda Coughlan also blamed his workload for the delay in notifying Mr Phelan about the allegation.

Mr Phelan said in evidence that he is an Associate Professor in Trinity College, as well as a barrister. He said he is in a relationship and has two children.

He told the court that he owned farms, both in Dublin and Wexford, but primarily lived in Dublin.

He said the assault proceedings have been very stressful, and the murder trial was “very traumatic”. The two were interwoven, he said.

The day after Mr Phelan was charged with the murder of Keith Conlon, Garda Coughlan made a statement about the assault causing harm allegation and sent a file to the DPP the following day.

Mr Phelan told the court the first he heard that he was being charged with assaulting Mr McHale during the bail hearing in the High Court in Dublin for the murder charge.

He told the judge that he thought the matter was over after meeting and discussing it with Garda Coughlan the previous December.

Judge Aylmer said he was satisfied on the evidence before the court that it would not be possible for Mr Phelan to have a fair trial.

He dismissed the charge of assault against him.