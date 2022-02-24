#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Thursday 24 February 2022
Advertisement

Judge says Dublin city centre is 'increasingly dangerous'

Judge Melanie Greally made her comments when sentencing Kieran Comerford (22) for an unprovoked attack on two men in 2017.

By Declan Brennan Thursday 24 Feb 2022, 7:57 PM
7 minutes ago 1,027 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5693035
Image: Shutterstock/Aitormmfoto
Image: Shutterstock/Aitormmfoto

A JUDGE HAS said that Dublin city centre is becoming an increasingly dangerous place for people to walk around at night.

Judge Melanie Greally made her comments when sentencing a young man for a violent and unprovoked attack on two men five years ago.

Kieran Comerford (22) of Blackhall Parade, Stoneybatter, Dublin was just 17 when he began an assault on two Brazilian men who were walking along the Luas line at Mary’s Abbey in the city centre on 17 February 2017.

Comerford later told gardaí that it was an act of drunken stupidness and he claimed that one of the men “had looked at him the wrong way and they had started sniggering”. He said that “in the heat of the moment” he got four more of this friends who were with him involved in the attack.

One of the victims described being punched around three or four times by the gang of men, which included two Dublin men in their 20s.

Comerford was identified on CCTV footage and after his arrest, he told gardaí he had been drinking and he admitted punching and kicking one of the victims. He pleaded guilty to violent disorder last June.

Judge Greally said that this was a very frightening and cowardly assault. She said while there was no lasting physical harm to the victims, one of the men now considers his own security more carefully when going out at night.

“Unfortunately this is becoming a fact of life and Dublin city centre is becoming an increasingly dangerous place in which to circulate, particularly in the early hours of the house,” she said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

She noted the assault was one reason the other victim decided Ireland was no longer safe place to live and left Ireland the same year.

The judge noted that the majority of Comerford’s previous convictions were committed when he was a juvenile and that he has had no significant offending since this assault.

She imposed a three year prison sentence but suspended it on strict conditions including that he keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

Two other men involved in the attack have also received suspended prison terms.

About the author:

About the author
Declan Brennan
@decoy12345

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie