A JUDGE HAS granted gardaí 10 weeks to complete the book of evidence for the trial of a Dublin man accused of aiding a “darknet” criminal organisation to launder €14m in cryptocurrency.

Kevin Daniel Andrei, 24, of Drynam Avenue, Swords, was charged in August with three counts of possessing close to €600,000 in crime earnings under section seven of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering & Terrorist Financing).

It follows a Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau (GNCCB) probe.

Last week, Andrei was further charged with two extra offences: money laundering involving €13,745,756 proceeds of criminal conduct and facilitating “darknet market” organised crime.

Detective Ciaran Byrne said the Director of Public Prosecutions had also directed trial on indictment.

He has been granted bail and appeared again at Dublin District Court today when defence solicitor Kate McGhee consented to a prosecution request for an adjournment.

Judge Kelly ordered the accused to appear again on 25 July to be served with the book of evidence and sent forward for trial to a higher court.

He has yet to indicate a plea.

In the original three charges, he was accused of “concealing and disguising the true nature and source of 65 Wirex transactions” totalling €22,049 between 3 March 2021 and 5 September 2022, at various locations.

According to another charge, between 26 February 2021 and 26 February 2024, he engaged in “concealing and disguising the true nature and source of 1,822 Revolut transactions that were the proceeds of criminal conduct,” valued at €227,429.

The third claims he disguised the true nature and source of 422 separate Binance transactions worth €341,959 between 21 March 2021 and 20 December 2023 at various places in Ireland.

He has surrendered his passport and has to sign on three days a week at his local garda station.

He must not apply for a replacement passport or new travel documents, and has to reside at his current address, and always be contactable.

Andrei has also been warned “not to carry out any cryptocurrency transactions” or comment about the case on public forums, including social media.