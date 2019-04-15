This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 15 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Judge orders parents' arrest after girl misses every day of first year in school

The man and woman were not present when their case was called.

By Tom Tuite Monday 15 Apr 2019, 3:55 PM
1 hour ago 10,923 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4592622
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

A JUDGE HAS ordered the arrest of both the mother and father of a young girl who did not progress into secondary school and has missed every day of first year.

The parents were due to appear at Dublin District Court today accused of neglecting their child’s education.

The prosecution against the west Dublin couple has been brought by Tusla, the Child and Family Agency.

They had been served with summonses and the prosecution had its first listing before Judge Anthony Halpin. However, the man and woman were not present when their case was called. 

Solicitor Stephanie O’Meara, prosecuting, told Judge Halpin the parents had been personally served with the summonses.

She said their daughter had not progressed into secondary school. The child had missed “100 per cent of first year in secondary school”, it was alleged.

Warrants

Due to the lack of engagement an application for a bench warrant was made in respect of the parents.

Judge Halpin noted their non-attendance and acceded to the request to issue bench warrants for both, to have them arrested and brought before the court.

A parent could be fined up to €1,000 and jailed for a month if convicted of breaking the Education (Welfare) Act for not complying with an official warnings about a child’s school attendance.

It is alleged the mother and father contravened a school attendance notice sent earlier.

The notice is a warning that legal action would follow if a child did not attend school regularly. Before doing this, the Child and Family Agency’s educational welfare services must make reasonable efforts to consult with the parents and the child.

Under the Act the minimum age for leaving school was raised to 16 years or the completion of three years of post-primary education.

Meanwhile, two other truancy related prosecutions against parents were adjourned today by Judge Halpin who noted they needed time to obtain legal representation.

Comments are closed for legal reasons

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Tom Tuite

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie