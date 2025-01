THE GOVERNMENT HAS been heavily criticised over the low number of women appointed to ministerial positions in government.

Last week, just three women were among the 15 senior ministers announced. Today, just six were included among the 23 junior ministries.

In total, just 24% of the 38 positions are held by women – down from 29% in the outgoing government which had 10 women in ministerial positions.

After today’s announcement, a spokesperson for the Taoiseach was asked by reporters if the government has a problem with women?

“Of course it doesn’t,” he replied.

He went to say that every effort was made to set gender balance, stating that of the seven Fianna Fáil women elected as TDs, four are now ministers.

“It’s more than just about gender, you have to look at the workload involved and the suitability for the role,” he said.

Factors such as geography, experience, suitability are taken into account, he added, who also stated that incumbency is an issue to be considered.

He stated that there is a strong possibility if there were more female TDs elected, there would be more women in Cabinet.

Women for Election said this evening that the Government has failed its second test on gender equality by not increasing the number of women appointed as ministers of state.

“The Government took these decisions despite the widespread negative reaction to and concern about the reduction of women ministers in Cabinet announced last week,” Aldagh McDonogh, chair of Women for Election said.

McDonogh said there are “serious questions” to ask of this Government which is “continuing to exclude women’s voices, expertise and lived experience from Government decision-making levels.”

“It is vital for the health of our society, our economy and our democracy that women’s voices, expertise and lived experience are included at the tables where decisions are made that affect every person in Ireland.

“As women, we shouldn’t have to keep asking for a place at the table. We expect better from our political leaders,” McDonogh added.

A spokesperson for the Tánaiste said today that Fine Gael has been at the forefront of “driving equality”, but said Harris acknowledges that “more needs to be done” to reach gender equality.

He stated that Fine Gael has 10 female TDs elected out of 48 and 40% are ministers (four), pointing out that Emer Currie is in a position as assistant government chief whip.

Reacting to the appointments on RTÉ’s Drivetime, Labour TD for Louth Ged Nash asked: “What has this Government got against women? It is 2025 not 1955.”

With reporting by Christina Finn