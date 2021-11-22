#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Monday 22 November 2021
Advertisement

Jury sworn in for trial of Cork woman accused of murdering her brother two years ago

Helen Jones is charged with the murder of Paul Jones in Cork in 2019.

By Olivia Kelleher Monday 22 Nov 2021, 5:57 PM
6 minutes ago 581 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5608967
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

A JURY HAS been sworn in to hear the trial of a woman accused of murdering her brother at his home in the Lough on the southside of Cork city in September 2019.

Helen Jones of Cahergal Avenue in Mayfield, Cork appeared before the Central Criminal Court, which is sitting in Cork.

She pleaded not guilty to a charge of murdering Paul Jones on 4 September 2019 at 108 Bandon Road, The Lough in Cork. Mr Jones was in his fifties at the time of his death.

Ms Jones (54) was also charged with entering 108 Bandon Road as a trespasser on 4 September 2019 with intent to cause serious harm having at that time a knife. Ms Jones also entered a not guilty plea in relation to this charge.

Her co-accused, 43-year-old Keith O’Hara also pleaded not guilty to the same charge of murdering Paul Jones. He entered a not guilty plea to a charge of entering as a trespasser 108 Bandon Road on 4 September 2019 with the the intent to cause serious harm.

Mr Justice Michael McGrath told the jury of seven men and five women that the case could last in the region of three weeks to a month. Over 150 witnesses are due to be called over the course of the lengthy trial.

Justice McGrath asked that the jury refrain from discussing the case with family, friends or acquaintances, They were also ordered not to look at social media, or to read or watch newspaper or television reports about the case.

“The case might attract publicity and in so far as it does, do not read anything or listen to anything that might emerge on the media. That is no criticism of the media — but just not be unduly influenced by something you might have read or head or seen in relation to the case.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Justice McGrath added that it was vital that the jurors decide the case on what they “hear in court.”

“You should not discuss this with anyone. It is very very important that the integrity fo the system is maintained and that you decide the case on the basis of what you hear in court.”

Prosecuting Senior Counsel Siobhan Langford will give an outline of the State’s case tomorrow morning with the witnesses anticipated to start giving evidence in the afternoon.

A foreman of the jury was selected with the case getting underway at 10.30am tomorrow. 

About the author:

About the author
Olivia Kelleher

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie