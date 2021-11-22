Jury sworn in for trial of Cork woman accused of murdering her brother two years ago

A JURY HAS been sworn in to hear the trial of a woman accused of murdering her brother at his home in the Lough on the southside of Cork city in September 2019.

Helen Jones of Cahergal Avenue in Mayfield, Cork appeared before the Central Criminal Court, which is sitting in Cork.

She pleaded not guilty to a charge of murdering Paul Jones on 4 September 2019 at 108 Bandon Road, The Lough in Cork. Mr Jones was in his fifties at the time of his death.

Ms Jones (54) was also charged with entering 108 Bandon Road as a trespasser on 4 September 2019 with intent to cause serious harm having at that time a knife. Ms Jones also entered a not guilty plea in relation to this charge.

Her co-accused, 43-year-old Keith O’Hara also pleaded not guilty to the same charge of murdering Paul Jones. He entered a not guilty plea to a charge of entering as a trespasser 108 Bandon Road on 4 September 2019 with the the intent to cause serious harm.

Mr Justice Michael McGrath told the jury of seven men and five women that the case could last in the region of three weeks to a month. Over 150 witnesses are due to be called over the course of the lengthy trial.

Justice McGrath asked that the jury refrain from discussing the case with family, friends or acquaintances, They were also ordered not to look at social media, or to read or watch newspaper or television reports about the case.

“The case might attract publicity and in so far as it does, do not read anything or listen to anything that might emerge on the media. That is no criticism of the media — but just not be unduly influenced by something you might have read or head or seen in relation to the case.”

Justice McGrath added that it was vital that the jurors decide the case on what they “hear in court.”

“You should not discuss this with anyone. It is very very important that the integrity fo the system is maintained and that you decide the case on the basis of what you hear in court.”

Prosecuting Senior Counsel Siobhan Langford will give an outline of the State’s case tomorrow morning with the witnesses anticipated to start giving evidence in the afternoon.

A foreman of the jury was selected with the case getting underway at 10.30am tomorrow.