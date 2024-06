THE MINISTER FOR Justice has been urged to progress promised hate crime legislation “without delay” following an alleged incident where three gay men were chased by six men with knives in Dublin’s Phoenix Park earlier this week.

The incident was highlighted in the Seanad by Fine Gael Senator Barry Ward yesterday, who was contacted by one of the men who was pursued.

Ward said the man told him that he was in the park with his two friends when they were “chased down and, as he said, “hunted” by six men with knives”.

Gardaí confirmed to The Journal that they were aware of the alleged incident and appealed to anyone with direct knowledge or who has been a victim of such an incident to contact them.

In a joint statement today, LGBTQ+ community organisations expressed “deep concern” about the incident, as well as a separate incident where a man was allegedly “targeted” because of his sexuality.

“Two separate attacks were reported to LGBT Ireland and Outhouse LGBTQ+ Centre, and their social care teams have reached out and are available to support those directly affected by these traumatic events,” the statement read.

The organisations said the incidents were “shocking but not surprising”.

“According to An Garda Síochána’s 2023 Hate Crime Data and Related Discriminatory Motives report, there has been a 12% increase in hate crimes reported, with LGBTQ+ individuals being among the three most targeted groups.”

The statement said the incident underscores the urgent need for systemic change to protect vulnerable communities and called for the promised Criminal Justice (Incitement to Violence or Hatred and Hate Offences) Bill 2022 to be progressed “without delay”.

It said that Justice Minister Helen McEntee “assured the public that it would be enacted by Christmas 2023″ following the Dublin riots in November 2023.

“However, six months have passed, and we are no closer to achieving this, with the Bill stalled in the Seanad.

The delay is unacceptable and the continued absence of this much-needed, promised legislation endangers the lives of vulnerable communities.

“The Minister for Justice must take immediate action. The delay in Hate Crime legislation is inexcusable. It is time to reject contrived ‘culture war’ attacks on the Bill and prioritise the safety and rights of all citizens and progress the legislation without delay.”

The statement said LGBTQ+ community organisations are liaising with the Garda National Diversity and Integration Unit regarding the “unsatisfactory Garda response to the attack” and are working to ensure appropriate support is put in place for the victims.

It said more Gardaí with appropriate diversity training in supporting marginalised and vulnerable people are needed, but that calls for increased patrols “are futile without the necessary people-power”.

“The Garda Diversity Officers are stretched thin, often diverted to plug gaps in other units, which leaves the communities they are meant to serve without adequate support,” the statement continued.

It said there has been a significant reduction in Garda presence relative to the population. “In 2013, Ireland had 11,293 Gardaí; by 2023, this number had only increased to 12,009.

“The current plans of Government to grow Garda numbers are insufficient and require significant scaling up to tackle this multifaceted challenge.

“We need to get tough on the causes of crime, invest in community development, and support all of our communities to thrive and reduce crime in our society overall.”

An Garda Síochána are appealing to anyone with direct knowledge of the incident in the Phoenix Park, or anyone has been a victim of a hate incident in the area to contact either Cabra Garda Station on 01 666 7400, the Diversity Unit at the Garda National Community Engagement Bureau on 01 666 3150 or through an advocacy group.

The National LGBT Helpline can be contacted at 1800-929-539. Outhouse LGBTQ+ Centre can be contacted at 01-873-4999.