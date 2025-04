MINISTER FOR JUSTICE Jim O’Callaghan will not be attending the Garda Representative Association’s annual conference this year.

The representative body for rank-and-file gardaí chose not to invite the Garda Commissioner Drew Harris this year, for the second time, citing outstanding industrial relations disputes and a lack of confidence from its membership.

Today, it is understood, O’Callaghan has chosen not to attend this year’s conference, continuing the position held by his predecessor Helen McEntee.

Advertisement

General Secretary of the Garda Representative Association (GRA) Ronan Slevin has said he is “extremely disappointed” by the Minister’s decision not to attend the conference, citing O’Callaghan’s intention to support the recruitment and retention for gardaí.

The GRA, which represents thousands of front-line gardaí, will hold its annual conference in Kerry later this month. O’Callaghan previously called for “respect” following the announcement that Harris would not be invited to the event for a second year.

Asked last month if he would prefer that the Commissioner would be invited, the Minister said: “I think it would be a good olive branch.”

Harris’ contract was extended for an additional three months yesterday while recruitment continues to search for his replacement. It is the second time the Garda Commissioner’s contract was extended.