A SENIOR GARDA who leads organised crime investigations has been appointed as the new Deputy Commissioner in An Garda Síochána.

Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee, announced the appointment after a lengthy process.

Justin Kelly has been at the forefront of major drug seizures and other operations including the successful seizure of the MV Matthew off the south coast.

He also plays a central command role in dealing with operations against the Kinahan Organised Crime Group and also in regard to other criminal groupings.

Kelly took over leading the work leading Serious and Organised Crime in 2022 which has, among other units, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

A statement from the Department of Justice said: “He has been a key figure in setting out the strategy and operational priorities, as well as the development of policy in relation to a significant number of areas of organised and serious crime.”

Kelly was also a Detective Chief Superintendent in the Special Detective Unit (SDU) and held strategic and operational command of the Garda counter terrorism unit. This included responsibility for countering domestic and international terrorism along with violent political extremism and the threat from hostile state actors.

He has also been Detective Superintendent in the Garda National Protective Services Bureau (GNPSB) where he held national responsibility for the management and oversight of online child exploitation investigations.

Prior to that he served as Detective Inspector in the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB).

The Justice Minister welcomed new of the appointment and congratulated Justin Kelly.

“Justin has a strong record of strategic leadership and operational command.

“Over the last two years he has led the fight against organised and serious crime as Assistant Commissioner. In this role, he has led the further development of An Garda Síochána’s capabilities and international partnerships to tackle drugs and organised crime, cyber and economic crime, as well as prioritising combatting crimes against vulnerable people and responding to the needs of victims.

“Justin’s career is marked by achievement and results and I know he will bring his experience, skill and huge personal commitment to An Garda Síochána’s mission, to this important senior position,” she said.

The appointment follows a competition run by Public Jobs on behalf of the Policing Authority and has been welcomed by the Garda Commissioner and the Policing Authority.

It is the second time running the competition which did not find a successful candidate on the first occasion.

Kelly will succeed former Deputy Commissioner Anne Marie McMahon.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris also welcomed the appointment.

“Justin brings huge policing experience and knowledge of An Garda Síochána to the role.

“He has very significant experience across a range of key leadership roles, notably leading on our fights against drugs and organised crime, economic and cyber-crime and immigration enforcement since his appointment as Assistant Commissioner in 2022,” he said.

The appointment was also welcomed by the Chairperson of the Policing Authority, Elaine Byrne.