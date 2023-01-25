Justin Roiland axed from Rick and Morty following domestic abuse charges

JUSTIN ROILAND HAS been axed at the voice of the leading characters of the animated series Rick and Morty, following the revelation that he was charged with felony domestic abuse in California.

Roiland, 42, has plead not guilty to the charges against him, and he is currently awaiting trial after being charged with false imprisonment by menace, fraud, violence or deceit and corporal injury.

The charges are connected to an incident in 2020 against a woman, who has not been identified, who the actor was living with and dating at the time.

The distributor for Rick and Morty, the company Adult Swim, tweeted a statement saying that it had “ended its association with Justin Roiland.”

“Rick and Morty will continue. The talented and dedicated crew at hard at work on season 7,” the statement further read.

Earlier this month Roiland’s attorney T Edward Welbourn said: “Not only is Justin innocent but we also have every expectation that this matter is on course to be dismissed once the district attorney’s office has completed its methodical review of the evidence.”

Rick and Morty became a big success in the 2010′s, leading to Adult Swim ordering a further 70 episodes of the show in 2018.

The comedy – which focuses on the adventures of a mad scientist and his grandson – was co-created by Roiland and Dan Harmon.

Roiland voices both of the main characters and a handful of others, it is now thought that the roles will be re-cast.