ENDORSEMENTS FROM LEADING Democrats and millions of dollars in campaign donations poured in swiftly last night for US Vice President Kamala Harris after President Joe Biden announced he was dropping out of the race for the White House.

Biden endorsed Harris not long after announcing the news in a post on social media yesterday and a number of the Democratic Party’s heavy hitters followed suit, while some notable figures like former president Barack Obama and California Senator Nancy Pelosi keeping quiet on that front.

Since the president’s announcement, the Biden-Harris campaign has rebranded as ‘Harris for President’, changing the official name in papers filed with the Federal Election Commission.

Democratic fundraising group ActBlue said last night that it had seen its biggest single-day haul of the 2024 election.

“As of 9pm ET, grassroots supporters have raised $46.7 million through ActBlue following Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign launch. This has been the biggest fundraising day of the 2024 cycle,” said a post on X by the group, which facilitates online fundraising for Democratic candidates.

Some of those who have announced their support for Harris to become the party’s nominee include figures who had been seen as potential rivals, but will now likely be angling for a spot on the ticket as her running mate. They include California Governor Gavin Newsom and his Pennsylvania counterpart Josh Shapiro.

“A lot of big dominos have fallen, including almost all of the major, potential contenders who might have challenged her. Hard to see any other outcome here than her nomination,” Democratic former White House strategist David Axelrod wrote on X, calling Harris’ sudden momentum a “shock-and-awe campaign.”

Writing on X, Newsom said: “With our democracy at stake and our future on the line, no one is better to prosecute the case against Donald Trump’s dark vision and guide our country in a healthier direction than America’s Vice President, Kamala Harris.”

Meanwhile North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said Harris “should be the next president,” and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, who like Harris sought the Democratic nomination in 2020, said he would “do all that I can to help her win this election.”

Influential Democrats including Bill and Hillary Clinton, John Kerry and a raft of Democratic members of Congress, including left-wing ‘Squad’ member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also endorsed Harris.

With reporting from AFP