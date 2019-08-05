This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Monday 5 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gardaí and family 'concerned' for missing Irish Times journalist Kate Holmquist

The 62-year-old was last seen in Sandycove, Dublin at 6pm on Saturday.

By Adam Daly Monday 5 Aug 2019, 7:28 AM
4 hours ago 44,899 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4753137
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Kathryn (Kate) Holmquist who is missing from her home in Sandycove. 

The 62-year-old was last seen at Lower Albert Rd, Sandycove, Dublin at 6pm on Saturday.

Kate, who is a long-time Irish Times journalist, is described as being 5’6″ with brown eyes. It is not known what she was wearing when last seen.

Kate’s family and gardaí say they are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí in Dun Laoghaire on 01 666 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie