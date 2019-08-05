Gardaí and family 'concerned' for missing Irish Times journalist Kate Holmquist

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Kathryn (Kate) Holmquist who is missing from her home in Sandycove.

The 62-year-old was last seen at Lower Albert Rd, Sandycove, Dublin at 6pm on Saturday.

Kate, who is a long-time Irish Times journalist, is described as being 5’6″ with brown eyes. It is not known what she was wearing when last seen.

Kate’s family and gardaí say they are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí in Dun Laoghaire on 01 666 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.