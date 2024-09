KATE MIDDLETON HAS announced that she has completed chemotherapy treatment and is focused on “doing what I can to stay cancer-free”.

Britain’s Princess of Wales revealed in March that she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy in a video message to the UK.

She has been largely out of the public eye for the majority of this year and made her first public appearance of the year in June, following by an appearance at Wimbledon in July.

In a statement this afternoon, she described the past nine months since her serious health issues began as “incredibly tough for us as a family”.

“Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown,” she said.

She said the “cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone”, with the experience giving her a “new perspective on everything.”

The statement was accompanied by a video message which showed her outdoors walking in the woods with her husband Prince William and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

In the video, Kate says: “Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes.

“I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can.

“Despite all that has gone before, I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life.”

Kate, who is continuing to undertake her royal duties at home, is hoping to return to a light programme of public duties for the remainder of the year, reflecting her need to make a full recovery, and aims for a handful of engagements in the coming months.

She is also working towards appearing with the British royal family at the annual Remembrance Sunday service staged at the Cenotaph in Whitehall in November.

With reporting from Press Association