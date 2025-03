KATE O’CONNOR HAS secured a silver medal in the pentathlon at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China.

O’Connor, who was in bronze medal position ahead of the 800m, earned the silver medal after taking third place in the final event of the pentathlon at the championships.

Advertisement

She was just three points behind the silver medal position going into the race, needing to beat America’s Taliyah Brooks by 0.3 seconds in order to win silver.

Earlier today, the European Indoor bronze medallist jumped back-to-back PBs in the long jump to put herself in medal contention.

This is Ireland’s first World Indoors medal since Derval O’Rourke’s 60 hurdles gold in 2006.