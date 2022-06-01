#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Wednesday 1 June 2022
Advertisement

KBC writes to customers giving them six months to close their accounts

The bank has 130,000 current accounts that are active or have a balance.

By Michelle Hennessy Wednesday 1 Jun 2022, 8:58 AM
34 minutes ago 1,336 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5779809
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

KBC IS TO begin issuing letters to customers from today notifying them that they have six months to close their accounts ahead of its exit from the Irish market.

Letters to customers will issue on a rolling basis over the course of the remainder of this year and into early 2023.

KBC said it will provide reminders to customers during this period through a combination of letters, emails and SMS messages.

“It is the bank’s intention that the closure of all accounts is managed in a careful and efficient manner keeping customers informed throughout,” KBC said.

The bank has 130,000 current accounts that are active or have a balance. More than 50,000 of these customers will need to open a new account, the bank has estimated.

KBC has agreed to sell most of its non-performing mortgage portfolio and Pepper Finance Corporation (Ireland) DAC is now the legal title holder of the majority of these loans.

Related Read

18.05.22 Exiting Ulster Bank gives customers six-month 'deadline' to repay their overdrafts

It has also entered into an agreement with Bank of Ireland to sell its performing loan assets, deposits and a small number of non-performing mortgages.

Current accounts are not part of the transaction with Bank of Ireland and KBC has said it will exit the Irish market irrespective of the outcome of the regulatory approvals process for the Bank of Ireland transaction.

KBC will not charge maintenance fees on current accounts from the point at which it commences issuing notice to customers of their account closure and this means they will not incur any extra fees and charges for having two accounts open at once.

The bank has said it will work with customers who cannot afford to pay their overdraft within the deadline to come up with an individual solution. There are approximately 7,000 customers with overdraft limits attached to their current accounts.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

KBC said it has put in place additional supports for more vulnerable customers and those who may need some extra assistance.

This comprises of additional outreach and communication, access to a dedicated phone line and dedicated vulnerable customer care team who are specifically trained to support customers who may be vulnerable. Vulnerable customers can call 1800 804 472.

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie