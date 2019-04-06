'Keeping pigeons keeps me out of the pub': The pigeon fancier trying to revive the past-time

PIGEONS CAME INTO John O’Brien’s life at just the right time.

His relationship with drink was becoming a major sticking point in his life. He now focuses his energy on racing pigeons, of which he now has more than three dozen, and is PRO of the Irish Homing Union.

Pigeon fanciers are a dying breed. Membership of pigeon racing associations has declined since the 1980s, but O’Brien – originally from Kevin Street but now living in Clondalkin – has hopes to reverse that through initiatives such as getting school children interested at a young age.

And after the ‘Messi of pigeons’ was sold for €1.25 million, you would expect a few more people might be taking interest…

Watch the video above for our full report