Friday 4 March 2022
Lawyer accused of murdering Keith Conlon held in custody pending DPP directions

Diarmuid Phelan, 53, is accused of the murder of the father-of-four in Tallaght.

By Tom Tuite Friday 4 Mar 2022, 3:01 PM
Cloverhill Courthouse. File photo
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
A SENIOR LAWYER charged with murdering a man in a shooting on farmland in Dublin has been remanded in continuing custody as gardai seek formal directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Diarmuid Phelan, 53, is accused of the murder of father-of-four Keith Conlon at Hazelgrove Farm, Kiltalown Lane, Tallaght, on 22 February.

Last week, the accused, of Kiltalown Lane, Tallaght, was remanded in custody.

The deceased, a dog-groomer from Kiltalown Park in Tallaght, was severely injured in a shooting incident in the Hazelgrove area at the foot of the Dublin mountains.

Gardaí and emergency services arrived just after 1pm and Keith Conlon was rushed to Tallaght University Hospital. He remained on life support until he passed away two days later.

Diarmuid Phelan, a senior counsel and law lecturer, was arrested at the scene and charged with murdering the deceased.

He faced his second hearing, via video link from prison, at Cloverhill District Court today.

He spoke to give his name and confirm he could see and hear the proceedings.

Judge Victor Blake noted the charge and said the court required the DPP’s formal directions. However, the court sergeant said they had not been obtained yet, and he asked for four weeks.

Defence counsel Eloise Flynn told Phelan he could consent to the case going back that long or for a shorter period.

He instructed his barrister to seek a two-week adjournment.

Judge Blake remanded him in custody to appear again on 16 March.

The legal professional and academic, dressed in a grey tracksuit, replied, “very good,” and said “thank you” to the judge at the end of the proceedings.

At his first hearing, Detective Garda Michael McGrath said, “He made no reply to charge after caution.”

The district court does not have the jurisdiction in a murder case to consider bail, which requires a High Court application.

