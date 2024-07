KELLIE HARRINGTON HAS won her quarter-final fight against Colombian opponent Angie Valdés in the women’s lightweight division in Paris.

What had been billed as a tough bout against the World Championship silver medallist proved to be a relatively straightforward affair for the defending Olympic champion.

The Dubliner will now progress to the semi-final stage, where she is guaranteed at least a bronze medal (both losing semi-finalists get bronze in the boxing).

Harrington, 34, had begun her title defence on Monday with a masterful display against former featherweight world champion Alessia Mesiano from Italy. Tonight saw her deliver more of the same against her Colombian opponent.

While Valdés had walked out smiling as she bounced her way towards the ring, Harrington looked the picture of poise and quiet confidence as she walked in.

Round one saw both fighters exchange point-scoring shots but Harrington landed the most impactful punches, which put her in the driving seat going into the second round.

Advertisement

In round two, the crowd was treated to more of the same with both fighters showing their high skill levels. Harrington looked more and more comfortable as the round went on, maintaining her distance and staying patient while Valdés struggled to close the gap.

The third round saw Harrington in full control as Valdés had to chase points. Harrington picked her off at will while keeping her distance masterfully, landing multiple clean shots throughout.

“I enjoyed it,” Harrington told RTÉ after the fight while praising her opponent.

Speaking about media coverage in the buildup to today’s bout, Harrington said there are no easy fights at the Olympic Games.

“Let me tell you something here and now right, every person in these games, in the Olympic Games, is a brilliant opponent. There is no easy fights here,” she said.

“There is no easy contests here, they’re all hard. Nobody gets an Olympic games without being the absolute top of their game.”

This is a breaking story with more to follow.