KELLIE HARRINGTON SUCCESSFULLY defended her Olympic lightweight (60kg) title tonight, beating China’s Yang Wenlu at the Stade Roland Garros in Paris.

Harrington won all of her fights on the way to the final against Yang, defeating her Tokyo 2020 final opponent, Brazil’s Beatriz Ferreira, in the semi-final.

She won her title bout on split decision

Advertisement

The win makes Harrington the first Irish woman, and first Irish boxer, to defend an Olympic title.

In a statement, Taoiseach Simon Harris congratulated Harrington, saying she has “inspired us all, young and old”.

“We are not only proud of you for becoming a double Olympic champion, but for how you carry yourself as a person and represent our country with distinction.”

A live screening of the fight was held at Diamond Park in Dublin’s North Inner City, hosted by North East Inner City Initiative and Dublin City Council.