US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has announced that India and Pakistan have agreed to a “full and immediate ceasefire” after a long night of talks mediated by the US.

“Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” he wrote on social media site Truth Social.

India has targeted Pakistani military bases after Pakistan fired several high-speed missiles at multiple Indian air bases in the country’s Punjab state – but said it is committed to non-escalation if Pakistan reciprocates.

The attack marks the latest escalation in a conflict triggered by a massacre last month that India blames on Pakistan.

Pakistan earlier said it had intercepted most missiles targeting three air bases, and that retaliatory strikes on India were under way.

Indian Colonel Sofiya Qureshi told a press conference in New Delhi that Pakistan also targeted health facilities and schools at its three air bases in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

“Befitting reply has been given to Pakistani actions,” she said.

This is breaking story with more to follow.