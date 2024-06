AT LEAST FIVE people have been shot dead and another 31 wounded during an ongoing protest in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi.

Thousands of people have taken to the streets to protest a new set of taxes which are deeply unpopular and seen as another burden on a population already dealing with a cost of living crisis.

Some protesters have gained entry to the parliament building after getting past police, who have deployed tear gas and fired on the protesters.

A section of the parliament was on fire after some protesters stormed the complex. The fire has since been extinguished. The nearby office of the Nairobi Governor was also set alight.

Politicians have fled the building through a tunnel after approving the controversial tax legislation.

Protesters allowed opposition legislators who voted against the Bill to walk out of the besieged building.

Kenya’s government had no immediate comment, and internet service in the country noticeably slowed. Internet watchdog Netblocks confirmed that connectivity had seen a major drop today.

⚠️ Confirmed: Live network data show a major disruption to internet connectivity in #Kenya; the incident comes amidst a deadly crackdown by police on #RejectFinanceBill2024 protesters a day after authorities claimed there would be no internet shutdown 📉 pic.twitter.com/Umo0NBLGBw — NetBlocks (@netblocks) June 25, 2024

Protesters could be heard shouting: “We’re coming for every politician.”

Police also fired live ammunition and threw tear gas canisters at protesters who sought treatment at a medical tent set up at a church near the parliament complex.

Protesters carry the body of a man who was shot during the protest. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

“At least five people have been shot dead while treating the injured. Thirty-one people have been injured,” the Kenya Medical Association said in a statement.

Among those caught up in the chaos was the sister of former US president Barack Obama, who has Kenyan roots. Rita Auma Obama struggled to speak to a CNN reporter through the tear gas.

President Obama’s sister Auma tear-gassed during show today while at demo in Nairobi w/ @LarryMadowo pic.twitter.com/adbLJhH0Uv — Max Foster (@MaxFosterCNN) June 25, 2024

Elsewhere, Kenyatta National Hospital said it had received 45 “victims”, though it was not immediately clear if any were dead.

The Kenya Human Rights Commission shared a video of officers shooting at protesters and said they would be held to account, and it urged President William Ruto to issue an immediate order to “stop the killings”.

Protesters tried to storm the State House in the western city of Nakuru, a witness said.

They also burned ruling party offices in Embu in central Kenya, the Nation newspaper reported.

A man's body is carried away after he was shot during the protest in Nairobi. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The mostly youth-led movement has been pressuring the government to change course on its tax plans and despite the Ruto relenting to some degree, it has not been seen as enough.

Protests are also taking place in other Kenyan cities.

Two people died in similar protests last week, and civil society groups have raised the alarm about a crackdown.

Kenya Law Society president Faith Odhiambo said earlier today that 50 Kenyans, including her personal assistant, had been “abducted” by people believed to be police officers.

Some of those missing included those who were vocal in the demonstrations and were taken from their homes, workplaces and public spaces ahead of today’s demonstrations, according to civil society groups.

Police officials did not immediately return calls seeking comment.

Parliament speaker Moses Wetangula had directed the inspector general of police to provide information on the whereabouts of those reportedly abducted.

Also today, Kenyan police arrived in violence-ravaged Haiti to assist in putting down public unrest. The first group of 400 officers disembarked in the country’s capital Port-au-Prince this afternoon.

Ruto ceremonially saw the police force off yesterday in Nairobi, describing their journey as a “historic” mission of solidarity.

With reporting from AFP Press Association