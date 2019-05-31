This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'A terrible accident': Community shocked after three women killed in Limerick crash

It is believed that some of the women who were killed were travelling to Listowel Writers’ Week in Kerry.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Friday 31 May 2019, 8:15 AM
35 minutes ago 4,696 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4662552
The road outside Loughill village
Image: Google Maps
Image: Google Maps

A PRIEST WHO came on the scene of a two-car collision in Limerick in which three women were killed has said that it was “a terrible accident” and he was “shocked” by what he saw. 

Thee women in their 70s were killed in the crash that occurred just outside Loughill village, on the Listowel side, at approximately 6.30pm yesterday.

The driver and sole occupant of one of the cars, a woman in her 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both the driver and passenger of the second car, who were also aged in their 70s, were also pronounced dead at the scene.

A third occupant, another woman in her 70s, has been taken to University Hospital Limerick with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

It is believed that some of the women who were killed were travelling to Listowel Writers’ Week in Kerry. 

“We are desperately sad to learn that those killed in yesterday’s car crash at Loughill we’re travelling to our Festival. Our sincerest sympathy to their families in this awful sad time,” festival organisers said in a statement. 

“An unreal scene”

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland, Father Tom Crawford said there were “two cars smashed by the side of the road” when he came upon the scene. 

“Well it had happened, everything had happened, but what was happening when I arrived was fire brigade, gardaí were there, some people on the side of the road. It was just like an unreal scene,” he said.

I just did what we normally, and all we can, do in those kind of scenes is to pray over them as well as I could. 

“I don’t know anything about what happened except that it seemed to have been a terrible accident,” he said. 

Crawford said that coming upon a scene like the crash leaves you “speechless, you’re helpless, you’re looking for something that you can do”.

“And all you can do is standby and let the people who know what to do, like the emergency services. And they were very busy trying to rescue the one who was alive,” he said. 

He said he was shocked by what he saw.

It does shock you. You wake up thinking life will go on like it did yesterday, but life is so fragile, you never know from moment to moment. 

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this collision or anyone who may have dash-cam footage to contact Newcastle West Garda Station on 069 20650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

