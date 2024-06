The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

Kerry 0-15

Derry 0-10

KERRY HAVE BOOKED THEIR place in an All Ireland semi final against Armagh after a strange and comfortable win over a passive Derry.

Amid a quiet and reserved atmosphere, Derry drew level with twenty minutes left through a Paul Cassidy point. With scraps breaking out all over the park at the time, it felt like the game might finally catch light.

Advertisement

Instead, Derry only added two more scores, one from Brendan Rogers and the final in time added on from goalkeeper Odhran Lynch.

Kerry benefitted from a strong bench with Killian Spillane scoring instantly after his introduction and Dylan Geaney adding an insurance point.

Against Armagh, they will need a good bit more from David Clifford who struggled against Christopher McKaigue, and Sean O’Shea. But such was the timidity of the Derry challenge they didn’t have to be even approaching their best here.

The 42 Subscribers can read the full match report here (€)

The 42′s award-winning team produces original content that you won’t find anywhere else: on GAA, League of Ireland, women’s sport and boxing, as well as our game-changing rugby coverage, all with an Irish eye.