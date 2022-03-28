Convicted sex offender caught with child in car four days after getting suspended sentence for abusing another child

A CONVICTED SEX offender was caught in a car with a child he had previously sexually assaulted four days after receiving a suspended sentence for sexually abusing another child, a court has heard.

Kevin Brazil (52) sexually assaulted the boy while taking him on drives in his car. He gave the boy money when he met with him, as well as cigarettes and alcohol, and on one occasion invited the boy to sleep in his home.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard Brazil received a three year suspended sentence in July 2020 for offences of sexual assault dating back to 2002. He was on bail for these offences at the time of this latest offending.

The court heard he was also on bail for other offences of sexual assault dating back to 2002 at the time of this latest offending. He was subsequently sentenced in 2021 to two-and-a-half years imprisonment by Justice Michael White in the Central Criminal Court.

Brazil of Wainsfort Manor Grove, Terenure, Dublin, pleaded guilty to sexual assault at an unknown location in the state between 1 January 2019 and 2 August 2020. He also pleaded guilty to communicating by way of technology with a child for the purpose of facilitating the sexual exploitation of the child at an unknown location between 2 January 2019 and 21 July 2020.

He has 33 previous convictions, including a conviction for sexual assault in France dating back to the 1990′s and convictions for sexually assaulting children in Ireland in the early 2000′s. The victims in all matters age between nine and 14 years old, the court heard.

Detective Garda Mick McGrath told Antonia Boyle BL, prosecuting, that on 21 July 2020, he observed Brazil making a number of dangerous manoeuvres while driving and signalled for the car to stop. Inside the car with Brazil was a then 13-year-old boy.

Detective Garda McGrath said gardaí made enquiries as to the nature of Brazil’s relationship with the child. They were contacted by his mother three days later, who informed them that her son had made disclosures including allegations of a sexual nature.

The boy first came into contact with Brazil after ringing his phone number by mistake. He began going on drives with Brazil while accompanied by one of his friends, with Brazil picking them up after calling him on the phone.

Brazil would give the boy money when they met, as well as cigarettes and sometimes alcoholic drinks. On one occasion he gave the boy €70 and credit for his phone.

While on the drives Brazil would bring up blowjobs and cocaine. He told the boy that he would pay people to give him blowjobs.

On one occasion, Brazil told the boy he would give him €700 if the boy gave him a blowjob. When the boy said no, Brazil asked how much he was worth and the boy said “millions”.

A few times in the car Brazil touched the boy’s leg, tickling near his thigh, and the boy would push him away. Brazil would tell the boy not to tell anyone that he was in the car with him.

Brazil once invited the boy to his home and told him to tell his parents that he was staying with friends. Brazil wanted the boy to sleep in his room with him, but the boy decided to sleep in another room.

While in this room the boy noticed a teddy bear with one red eye sitting on the dresser, which he put face down on the floor because it freaked him out. A while later Brazil came into the room and asked him if he did not like the teddy.

The boy only slept for an hour and Brazil gave him a lift home the next day. On the last occasion when he met with Brazil, he had been in the car with his friend who was dropped home shortly before the car was stopped by gardaí.

The court heard that there were no victim impact statements before the court.

Detective Garda McGrath agreed with Patrick Gageby SC, defending, that the victim was always in the company of his friend when out driving with Brazil. He agreed that while the occasion where the victim stayed in Brazil’s house “reeks of suspicion”, there was no assault on that occasion.

The detective agreed with counsel that before his client was convicted in 2020 he was working in a supermarket, but that this employment ceased when that conviction became known.

Gageby said it would seem the more serious events were a bit closer to the victim turning 14. He said they “are wrong at any time”, but this might be a matter of some very small assistance to the court.

Counsel submitted that it could be said that due to the good work of gardaí this matter was “nipped in the bud”. He said he “will yield” to the fact that giving children money, cigarettes and drink is something that should never have been done.

He said that in the summer of 2020 his client appeared to be taking the right path and desisting, but unfortunately it appears now it was not so at all.

Judge Elma Sheahan remanded Brazil in custody and adjourned the matter for finalisation to 26 April next.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.