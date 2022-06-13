Kevin Spacey to appear before London court charged with sexual offences against three men

ACTOR KEVIN SPACEY will appear before a court in London this week after being charged with four counts of sexual assault, the Metropolitan Police has said.

The actor, 62, has been charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men.

He has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

Spacey will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court at 10am on Thursday, 16 June, the force said.

The charges follow a review by the Crown Prosecution Service of evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation.

The Metropolitan Police said that the charges are:

Two counts of sexual assault on a man who is now in his 40s, in March 2005 in London

Sexual assault on a man who is now in his 30s, in August 2008 in London, and causing him to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent

Sexual assault on a man, now aged in his 30s, in April 2013 in Gloucestershire

Spacey had previously said that he would travel to the UK to face the charges, which he is expected to deny.

The Crown Prosecution Service authorised charges against him last month, but Spacey could only be charged once he had travelled to the UK.

In a statement released to Good Morning America after the CPS announcement, Spacey said: “While I am disappointed with their decision to move forward, I will voluntarily appear in the UK as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence.”