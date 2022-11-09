Russia orders military to withdraw from Ukraine's Kherson city

RUSSIA’S DEFENCE MINISTER Sergei Shoigu has this afternoon announced that Russian troops are to withdraw from the key city of Kherson.

In a televised address, Shoigu said that the city cannot be adequately supplied at this point and that troops will fall back.

“Begin to pull out troops,” Shoigu said during a televised meeting with Russia’s commander in Ukraine, Sergei Surovikin, who said he proposed the “difficult decision” of pulling back from Kherson and setting up defences on the left bank of the Dnieper River.

Kherson is located on the western bank of the Dnieper River. Russian troops will now regroup on the opposite side of the river where they will set up defences, according to Shoigu.

The Kherson region is one of four provinces of Ukraine that President Vladimir Putin illegally annexed and subsequently placed under Russian martial law.

