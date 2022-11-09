Russia orders military to withdraw from Ukraine's Kherson city

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
RUSSIA’S DEFENCE MINISTER Sergei Shoigu has this afternoon announced that Russian troops are to withdraw from the key city of Kherson.
In a televised address, Shoigu said that the city cannot be adequately supplied at this point and that troops will fall back.
“Begin to pull out troops,” Shoigu said during a televised meeting with Russia’s commander in Ukraine, Sergei Surovikin, who said he proposed the “difficult decision” of pulling back from Kherson and setting up defences on the left bank of the Dnieper River.
Kherson is located on the western bank of the Dnieper River. Russian troops will now regroup on the opposite side of the river where they will set up defences, according to Shoigu.
The Kherson region is one of four provinces of Ukraine that President Vladimir Putin illegally annexed and subsequently placed under Russian martial law.
More to follow.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS (16)