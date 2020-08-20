Acting CMO not commenting amid expectations that restrictions in Kildare may remain in place past Sunday

THE ACTING CHIEF Medical Officer has said the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has made recommendations on whether to lift a temporary lockdown in three Midlands counties – but said he is not commenting on their specifics.

It’s understood that NPHET, following a meeting this afternoon, recommended to government that restrictions in Offaly and Laois could be lifted as planned this weekend but that restrictions in Kildare should remain in place for a period.

But speaking at tonight’s NPHET briefing at the Department of Health, Dr Ronan Glynn said he would not comment on the recommendations until the government had considered them tomorrow.

Residents in Kildare, Laois and Offaly were told two weeks ago that they should not leave their county in a bid to prevent transmission of Covid-19.

People were asked to only undertake essential travel for two weeks, such as to attend medical appointments, for vital family reasons, for farming purposes or to travel to and from work that cannot be done from home.

The decision was made in response to a significant rise in Covid-19 cases in the three counties.

The lockdown is currently due to expire at midnight on Sunday.

A decision on whether to extend the regional lockdown in the counties is expected to be made by the government tomorrow, following Cabinet’s considerations of NPHET’s advice.