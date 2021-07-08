#Open journalism No news is bad news

Kildare man given two-year suspended sentence for child pornography conviction

The 44-year-old was convicted of having over 800 images of child pornography in his possession.

By Seán McCárthaigh Thursday 8 Jul 2021, 2:52 PM
Image: Google Street View
Image: Google Street View

A KILDARE MAN has received a suspended jail sentence after being convicted of having over 800 images of child pornography in his possession.

The 44-year-old single man from a town in north Kildare, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had pleaded guilty at Naas Circuit Criminal Court to the possession of the illegal material at his home on 29 October 2014.

Judge Terence O’Sullivan imposed a two-year jail sentence on the man but suspended it for a period of two years.

The judge also ordered the accused to submit himself to the supervision of the Probation Service for the duration of the suspended sentence.

He also instructed the man to undertake the Safer Lives programme for sex offenders.

The accused was discovered with 40 images of pre-pubescent females and 191 images of child pornography in his possession.

In addition, he had 116 movies of young girls with 438 movie files of child pornography as well as 74 text documents.

Seán McCárthaigh

