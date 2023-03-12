Kilkenny draws close to semi-final after comfortable win over Dublin

Kilkenny 2-25

Dublin 1-17

Paul Keane reports from UPMC Nowlan Park

TWO SECOND-HALF Eoin Cody goals set the seal on a comfortable win for Kilkenny, moving them within touching distance of an Allianz Hurling League semi-final spot.

In truth, the game was virtually up at half-time when Derek Lyng’s side led by nine points after a strong start with Billy Drennan once again enhancing his reputation in attack.

The former underage star finished with 0-13, bringing his tally for the four games so far to an impressive 1-44.

The 11-point win leaves Kilkenny second in the Division 1B table, a point ahead of Waterford whom they face in their remaining group game next Sunday. A draw in that game would secure Kilkenny’s semi-final place.

But there are no signs of Dublin’s difficulties ending with back to back reversals now for new manager Micheal Donoghue and this one a particularly heavy defeat which they never looked like getting anything from.

They will play Laois in their remaining group game next weekend at Parnell Park.

Dublin, showing six changes from the side that lost to Tipperary at Croke Park in Round 3, were quickly cut adrift.

They had a goal opportunity after just 25 seconds when Alex Considine batted wide but rued not taking that opportunity because Kilkenny immediately began to rack up the scores.

By the quarter hour mark the hosts led 0-7 to 0-1 with Drennan causing most of the trouble up front.

Dublin defenders Paddy Smyth, making his seasonal return to the team, and sent off in the closing stages for two quick-fire bookings, and the recalled Andrew Dunphy both had spells marking Drennan but neither could handle his pace and power.

By half-time the Galmoy man already had nine points racked up with five of those from frees and the rest from play.

Dublin’s difficulties, and at times sloppiness, were summed up by captain Eoghan O’Donnell chopping a sideline cut on his own 45-metre line straight to Drennan who punished him with an easy point.

With leading scorer Donal Burke making little headway in attack initially, and few decent deliveries coming his way anyway, Dublin had no cutting edge and were further blunted by Sean Currie’s early exit with an arm injury.

Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Sean Currie leaves the game with an arm injury. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Kilkenny were full value for their 0-17 to 0-8 half-time lead with experienced duo Padraig Walsh and Paddy Deegan both booming over two long-range points each as well.

The game dropped in quality in the second-half though Kilkenny were never in any bother and Cody’s 45th and 57th minutes goals propelled them to the double-digit margin win.

Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Paul Crummey scores a goal despite the attention of Conor Delaney. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Substitute Paul Crummey pinched a consolation goal for Dublin after latching onto a long diagonal delivery into the left channel of the visitors’ attack.

Advertisement

Burke lit up the closing 20 minutes or so with a series of excellent points from play for Dublin but it was far too little and much too late to rescue a result.

Kilkenny scorers: Billy Drennan 0-13 (0-8f), Eoin Cody 2-2, Paddy Deegan 0-3, Padraig Walsh 0-2, Billy Ryan 0-2, Cian Kenny 0-1, Paddy Mullen 0-1, John Donnelly 0-1.

Dublin scorers: Donal Burke 0-11 (0-6f, 0-1 65), Paul Crummey 1-0, Alex Considine 0-2, Cian Boland 0-2, Chris O’Leary 0-1, Cian O’Sullivan 0-1.

Kilkenny

1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)

7. Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan), 3. Conor Delaney (Erin’s Own), 4. Padraig Walsh (Tullaroan)

5. Cian Kenny (James Stephens), 6. Richie Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks), 19. Cillian Buckley (Dicksboro)

8. Conor Fogarty (Erin’s Own), 9. Paddy Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

10. Billy Ryan (Graigue Ballycallan), 11. John Donnelly (Thomastown), 12. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels)

13. Billy Drennan (Galmoy), 14. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan), 15. Eoin Cody – Captain (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

Subs

16. Darren Brennan (St Lachtain’s) for Murphy (h/t)

23. Walter Walsh (Tullogher Rosbercon) for Keoghan (h/t)

24. Timmy Clifford (Dicksboro) for Mullen (46)

21. Ronan Corcoran (Ballyhale Shamrocks) for Corcoran (60)

20. David Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge) for Buckley (62)

Dublin

1. Eddie Gibbons (Kilmacud Crokes)

2. Andrew Dunphy (St Brigid’s), 3. Eoghan O’Donnell – Captain (Whitehalle Colmcille), 4. Paddy Smyth (Clontarf)

5. Conor Donohoe (Erin’s Isle), 6. Conor Burke (St Vincent’s), 7. Daire Gray (Whitehall Colmcille)

8. Ronan Smith (Lucan Sarsfields), 9. Chris O’Leary (Lucan Sarsfields)

10. Donal Burke (Na Fianna), 11. Danny Sutcliffe (St Jude’s), 12. Cian Boland (St Oliver Plunkett Eoghan Ruadh)

13. Sean Currie (Na Fianna), 14. Cian O’Sullivan (St Brigid’s), 15. Alex Considine (Kilmacud Crokes)

Subs

25. Paul Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields) for Currie (21)

19. Paddy Doyle (Naomh Barrog) for Smith (46)

26. Diarmaid O Dulaing (Commercials) for O’Sullivan (51)

17. John Bellew (Lucan Sarsfields) for Dunphy (54)

24. David Keogh (Thomas Davis) for Keogh (64)

Referee: Johnny Murphy (Limerick).

Get instant updates on the Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues on The42 app. Brought to you by Allianz Insurance, proud sponsors of the Allianz Leagues for over 30 years.

The Journal publishes the biggest breaking news in Irish and international sport but for all of The 42′s insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting, subscribe here.