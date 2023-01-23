Four men arrested as part of long-running investigation into horse identity fraud

FOUR MEN HAVE been charged as part of a long-running investigation into fraudulent practices around the tampering of identification of horses.

The men were arrested by members of the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI) and are up in front of Kilkenny District Court today.

They have been charged with a variety of offences related to allegations of “organised deception” and fraudulent practices involving the tampering of identification passports and microchips of horses presented for slaughter in this jurisdiction.

Gardaí said it follows on from a three year joint investigation carried out by the GNBCI supported by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Food Safety Authority of Ireland.

One of the men is aged in his 30s, one in his 40s and two in their 50s.

They were due to be brought to court at 10.30am.