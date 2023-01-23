Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Monday 23 January 2023 Dublin: 11°C
Alamy Stock Photo The men are due before Kilkenny District Court today.
# operation lanyard
Four men arrested as part of long-running investigation into horse identity fraud
It follows on from an joint investigation carried out by gardaí, the Department of Agriculture and the Food Safety Authority.
4.9k
0
1 hour ago

FOUR MEN HAVE been charged as part of a long-running investigation into fraudulent practices around the tampering of identification of horses. 

The men were arrested by members of the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI) and are up in front of Kilkenny District Court today.

They have been charged with a variety of offences related to allegations of “organised deception” and fraudulent practices involving the tampering of identification passports and microchips of horses presented for slaughter in this jurisdiction.

Gardaí said it follows on from a three year joint investigation carried out by the GNBCI supported by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Food Safety Authority of Ireland. 

One of the men is aged in his 30s, one in his 40s and two in their 50s. 

They were due to be brought to court at 10.30am.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Eoghan Dalton
eoghandalton@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS