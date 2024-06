A FORMER SENIOR garda has been honoured by the UK’s King Charles in his birthday honours list.

The surprise name featured among the monarch’s birthday honours list for the UK’s King Charles today.

Derek Byrne, a former assistant commissioner in An Garda Síochána, was honoured in the ceremonial awards.

Advertisement

Byrne headed up the Cayman Islands police force after his time in Ireland from 2016-23.

He previously headed led national support services for gardaí.

Byrne is being awarded a King’s Police Medal for “services to policing in the Cayman Islands and in support of other British Overseas Territories”, according to local news outlet the Cayman Compass.

Other names to feature in the list included organ donation campaigner Máirtín Mac Gabhann and PSNI detective John Caldwell, who survived a murder attempt last year, and post office campaigner Alan Bates.