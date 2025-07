HUNGARY’S RIGHT-WING government has banned Belfast rap trio Kneecap from entering the country over the band’s stance on Israel’s war in Gaza.

Kneecap were due to play the Sziget festival, one of the largest music and arts events in Europe, on Monday 11 August. However, a government minister has confirmed that it has banned the group from entering the country.

In a post on X, communications minister Zoltan Kovacs accused the band of ‘antisemitism’ and ‘glorifying terror‘. Attached to the post was a copy of the documents outlining the ban, which are written in Hungarian.

Kneecap is known for its confrontational style and pro-Palestinian activism. It has criticised Israel for its war in Gaza and have accused the country of committing a genocide against the Palestinian people.

It has consistently denied accusations of antisemitism and any connection with terrorism. Band member Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh currently faces charges in the UK relating to its terror laws, which the band has staunchly denied.

Ó hAnnaidh, stage name Mo Chara, is due to appear before a judge in London in August.

In a separate post, Kovasc said Hungary has a ‘duty to protect’ Jews living in the country and ‘has zero tolerance for antisemitism in any form’. He added that if they tried to enter the country, the band members would be deported.

Hungary is one of Israel’s closest allies in the EU.

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has directed police to shut down pro-Palestinian rallies, has removed the country from the International Criminal Court and has welcomed his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, to participate in a state visit.

The band has yet to respond to the announcement.

Sziget is set to take place in Budapest – on the Óbudai-Sziget island on the Danube river – across 6 to 11 August. Kingfishr and Sally C are other Irish acts set to take the stages at the event over the week.