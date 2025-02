THE DIRECTOR of Kneecap has laughed off claims by the Belfast News Letter that the “Republican rappers’ film” suffered a “Bafta blow” by “only” winning one award at the ceremony on Sunday night.

Kneecap, a dramatised depiction of the rise of the Belfast rap trio of the same name who find themselves inadvertently becoming the face of a movement to preserve the Irish language, was nominated for six Baftas overall.

Director Rich Peppiatt scooped the award for ‘outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer’.

However, a headline in the Belfast News Letter claimed it as a “Bafta blow for Kneecap”.

“Only win for Republican rappers’ film was English director picking up Best British Newcomer gong”, added the headline.

The Belfast News Letter is the world’s oldest English-language general daily newspaper still in publication and has a strong unionist leaning.

The article also claimed that Kneecap “failed” by missing out on winning the Outstanding Film Category to Conclave.

Peppiatt responded by posting a link to the article on X, alongside a laughing emoji.

The Belfast News Letter article also claimed that Kneecap “made a big show of going to the awards ceremony” and criticised the social media posts by the rap trio ahead of the event.

One such video showed an Irish flag balaclava covering the Palace of Westminster with a banner reading: “Swap you six Baftas for the six counties.”

We’re at the BAFTAs later - hopefully we steal a few to take back to Ireland.



Don’t forget the British government still occupy Ireland and they’re flying spy missions over Gaza as we speak to help Zionist fanatics bomb kids.



Free Palestine



Free the Six Counties pic.twitter.com/ndC6SG7NAH — KNEECAP (@KNEECAPCEOL) February 16, 2025

Kneecap also celebrated by draping the Bafta award in their trademark balaclava.

Musicians Mo Chara (Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh), Móglaí Bap (Naoise Ó Cairealláin) and DJ Próvaí (J.J. Ó Dochartaigh) made their acting debuts in Kneecap, which also stars Michael Fassbender, Simone Kirby, Jessica Reynolds and Fionnuala Flaherty.

Accepting the award for outstanding debut at the Royal Festival Hall in London on Sunday, Peppiatt said he was “absolutely honoured to be standing here”.

He said Kneecap is “more than a film”.

“It’s a movement and it’s about how everyone should have their language respected, their culture respected and their homeland respected,” said Peppiatt when accepting the award.

“This award is dedicated to everyone who is out there fighting that fight,” he added.