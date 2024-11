IRISH RAP TRIO Kneecap have won their legal challenge over a decision by former UK business secretary Kemi Badenoch to refuse them a £14,250 (€17,127) funding award after the British government conceded at Belfast High Court it was “unlawful”.

The group, who rap in Irish and English, claimed that denying them the grant discriminated against them on grounds of nationality and political opinion.

Kneecap had been awarded money from a government fund called the Music Export Growth Scheme, which is jointly-funded by the British Phonographic Industry and the UK government.

Nearly 70 artists had applied for funding from the body, which came to a total of £1.6 million. Kneecap were approved funding of £15,000 (€17,700).

However in February of this year, the former UK’s Minister for Business and Trade, who is now leader of the Conservative party, Kemi Badenoch stepped in to reverse the approval of funding to the group.

Speaking outside Belfast High Court, Kneecap member DJ Provaí said it was an “affront to the courts” that the group had to take legal action to secure the grant award.

He added: “It is also an affront to the Tory government and the British Government that they felt they had to overreach in trying to stop a band getting funding. The broke their own laws in trying to stop us, nothing surprises me with the British Government.”

Asked what his message to Tory leader Badenoch was, Kneecap member DJ Provaí: “Good effort Kemi, hard lines in the elections. Onwards and upwards.”

DJ Próvaí (left) with solicitor Darragh Mackin outside Belfast High Court this morning. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Kneecap’s lawyer Darragh Mackin said the court ruling was a “victory for arts and culture”.

He said: “The unlawfulness of this decision was as clear as the nose on your face. The reality is that no matter how good the British Government’s lawyers are they couldn’t put the genie back in the bottle in this instance.

“This is a victory for arts and culture, a victory for the foundation of the Good Friday Agreement.”

A statement from the Department for Business and Trade said: “This Government’s priority is to try and reduce costs and help protect the taxpayer from further expense, so we will not continue to contest Kneecap’s challenge as we do not believe it in the public interest.

“The music industry is the heart and soul of our economy and are committed to helping acts continue to thrive and break into new markets, including through our MEGS programme – which has helped around 400 artists tour the globe.”

This is a breaking story with more to follow.