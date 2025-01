IRISH RAP GROUP Kneecap have been awarded the prize for Best Actor at the Palm Springs International Film Festival for their ‘authentic and explosive’ performance in their self-titled movie.

Kneecap (2024) follows the story of the Belfast rap-trio and the dramatised tale of their career growth as one of the first hip hop acts to perform as Gaeilge.

Musicians Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap and DJ Próvaí, made their acting debuts with the film.

In its statement explaining why Kneecap were chosen, the jury said the group’s performance was “seamless”, despite it being their first acting roles.

“Proving equally authentic and explosive in both capacities, they bring a fresh and propulsive energy to the whole notion of cultural identity.”

The jury members were Brian D. Johnson (Canadian film critic), Marcelo Janot (Brazilian film critic), and Paola Caseslla (Italian film critic).

The festival was attended by the likes of Ariana Grande, Angelina Jolie, Andrew Garfield, Nicole Kidman, Demi Moore, and other big stars.

Kneecap has also been shortlisted for Best International Feature Film and Best Original Song for this year’s Oscars Academy Awards, which takes place on 3 March.

Kneecap is the second-ever Irish-language film to be included in the same category shortlist, following the success of An Cailín Ciúin last year.

The movie also stars Michael Fassbender, Simone Kirby, Jessica Reynolds and Fionnuala Flaherty.

The trio’s song Sick in The Head is listed on the Oscars’ Best Original Song list.

Kneecap was the first Irish-language film to be screened at Sundance Film Festival, where it premiered last year. The movie won the Audience Award at the event.

The film took home seven awards at the British Independent Film Awards, including Best Independent Film

The trio took home the Best Joint-Lead Performance award and screenwriter Rich Peppiatt won Best Debut Screenwriter.

Kneecap also won awards for Best Casting (Carla Stronge), Best Editing (Julian Ulrichs/Chris Gill), Best Music Supervision (Gary Welch/Jeanette Rehnstrom) and Best Original Music (Michael Asante).