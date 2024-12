KNEECAP WON SEVEN awards, including Best British Independent Film, at the British Independent Film Awards last night.

The film titled Kneecap (stylised as KNEECAP) follows the story of the Belfast rap-trio, of the same name, and the dramatised tale of their career growth as one of the first hip hop acts to perform as Gaeilge.

The group, made up of musicians Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap and DJ Próvaí, made their acting debuts with the film. The movie also stars Michael Fassbender, Simone Kirby, Jessica Reynolds and Fionnuala Flaherty.

Mo Chara (Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh), Móglaí Bap (Naoise Ó Cairealláin) and DJ Próvaí (JJ Ó Dochartaigh) took home the Best Joint-Lead Performance award and screenwriter Rich Peppiatt won Best Debut Screenwriter.

Kneecap boys hoist screenwriter Rich Peppiatt on the red carpet. Alamy Alamy

Kneecap also won awards for Best Casting (Carla Stronge), Best Editing (Julian Ulrichs/Chris Gill), Best Music Supervision (Gary Welch/Jeanette Rehnstrom) and Best Original Music (Michael Asante).

Speaking after the awards, Móglaí Bap (who plays himself in the film) said: “The fact this movie now has a platform and resonates with people around the world, is something that is sending a strong message to people around the world that their indigenous native culture is important.”

Bravo to tonight’s big winners, Kneecap.@KNEECAPCEOL pic.twitter.com/rIy8TfnWoZ — BIFA (@BIFA_film) December 8, 2024

He added that he believes the wins represent the fact that everyone should have the ability and resources to “reclaim” their own culture. “I hope this movie can be a stepping stone for other indigenous-languages to have movies and win BIFAs.”

Kneecap was the first Irish-language film to be screened at Sundance Film Festival, where it premiered earlier this year. The movie won the Audience Award at the event.

The film has since surpassed €1 million in the box office and has been released on streaming platforms in recent weeks.