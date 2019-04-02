This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 2 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Trinity society says 'no bullying or humiliation' took place at alleged hazing event

The Knights of the Campanile are at the centre of a bugging controversy.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 2 Apr 2019, 2:36 PM
6 minutes ago 305 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4572951
File photo of Trinity College Dublin
Image: Shutterstock/Rob Wilson
File photo of Trinity College Dublin
File photo of Trinity College Dublin
Image: Shutterstock/Rob Wilson

THE COLLEGE SOCIETY at the centre of a bugging controversy has denied any bullying or humiliation took place at an alleged ‘hazing’ event.

Last month it emerged that Trinity College Dublin had launched two separate investigations after reporters from one of the university’s student newspapers planted a recording device outside a student’s on-campus apartment.

On 15 March, the University Times published a story about an initiation ceremony held by the Knights of the Campanile in February.

“Raised voices could be heard from outside the building as members were taunted, jeered at, and instructed to “bend over”, “get in the shower” and “start whispering insults in each other’s ears”,” the article claimed.

Reporters from the newspaper left a recording device, which was later discovered, outside the apartment of the society’s president.

TCD previously confirmed to TheJournal.ie that it was carrying out investigations into the alleged bugging and hazing incidents.

In a statement released yesterday, the Knights of the Campanile described the relevant articles in the University Times as “somewhat misleading and improper”.

It has been alleged that ‘hazing’ – a term denoting bullying and/or humiliation at initiation ceremonies occurred at a private party, given in his private rooms, hosted by the Knights’ President to welcome new Knights in College.

“I am assured by the President that bullying and/or humiliation played no part in the evening’s proceedings,” Peter Ledbetter, the society’s master, said in a statement to members.

‘We take our work seriously’ 

Ledbetter described the covert recording of proceedings by the University Times as “disturbing” and “an invasion of privacy”.

The newspaper is standing over its actions, saying they were carried out in the public interest.

Editor Eleanor O’Mahony previously told TheJournal.ie that on the night in question the student journalists had not planned on using the recording device but did so because “one of our reporters had it on hand”.

O’Mahony added that those involved in the report have no intention of stepping down and continue to stand over their work.

“We take our work seriously. We’re happy to stand over our reporting,” she said.

As a result of the incident, a petition has been launched to cut the newspaper’s funding as well as remove funding for the editor’s salary and accommodation from the TCD Students’ Union constitution.

O’Mahony described the petition as “personally very disappointing”.

The aftermath of controversy like this is not the time to make decisions about the long-term future of the paper.

Trinity News - a separate college publication - called for the students involved in the story to face consequences as it claims their actions have “breached any code of journalistic ethics worth the name”.

‘Elite, but not sexist’ 

In the statement, Ledbetter denied the society was behind the petition, noting: “I am assured that the petition was not, contrary to what some have suggested, instigated by the Knights in College.”

He also denied that the all-male group is a so-called “secret society” or sexist, stating that the Knights have an all-female sister society called the Heraeans.

Ledbetter added that the Knights are “elitist” but not in a “pejorative sense”.

Knights are an elite in the same sense that scholars can be described as an elite. Both are appellations earned through excellence.

“As ever, the criteria for election to the Knights remain: active high-level involvement in sport in College; participation in administration in the College Club promoting a specific sport; social skills to welcome sporting visitors to College,” the statement notes. 

With reporting by Adam Daly

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    COURTS
    Settlement reached between children of Seán Quinn and IBRC
    Settlement reached between children of Seán Quinn and IBRC
    Men film themselves laughing following 'violent rampage' in Dublin city centre
    Man (21) pleads guilty to drunken 'one punch' assault that killed friend on Halloween night in 2017
    GARDAí
    Criminals never know they are being investigated by the Criminal Assets Bureau, says agency boss
    Criminals never know they are being investigated by the Criminal Assets Bureau, says agency boss
    Man (45) charged with murder over fatal stabbing of Noel Whelan on Saturday
    Fundraising appeal for toddler in coma after Cork hit-and-run
    DUBLIN
    President praises 'force of forgiveness' of Italian student left paralysed in Dublin attack in 1999
    President praises 'force of forgiveness' of Italian student left paralysed in Dublin attack in 1999
    Dublin teenager who broke man's front teeth 'to show his friends he was tough' jailed for 18 months
    80% surveyed in student accommodation in Dublin city are international students paying average €250 a week rent

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie