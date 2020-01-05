This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 5 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Thousands of koalas 'key to future of species' feared dead after bushfires sweep Australian sanctuary

The fires have flared up in the southeast of the country in a months-long crisis.

By AFP Sunday 5 Jan 2020, 8:21 AM
54 minutes ago 3,938 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4954040
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

AT LEAST HALF of Australia’s only disease-free koala population, seen as key to the species’ future, is feared dead after bushfires swept through an island sanctuary.

Kangaroo Island, a popular attraction off the coast of south Australia, is home to many wild populations of native animals, including around 50,000 koala.

Massive bushfires have flared up in the southeast of the country in a months-long crisis, killing nearly half a billion native animals in New South Wales alone, scientists estimate.

While bushfires are common in Australia’s arid summers, climate change has pushed up land and sea temperatures and led to more extremely hot days and severe fire seasons.

Conditions have been particularly intense in recent days, with an ongoing blaze on Kangaroo Island spreading rapidly and razing 170,000 hectares, one-third of the island.

“Over 50 percent (of the population) has been lost,” Sam Mitchell of Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park, which is raising funds to care for the injured koalas, told AFP.

“Injuries are extreme. Others have been left with no habitat to go back to, so starvation will be an issue in coming weeks.”

A University of Adelaide study published in July found that the Kangaroo Island koala species is particularly important to the survival of the wider population as it is the only large group free from chlamydia.

The bacterial infection, which causes blindness, infertility and death in the species, is widespread in koalas in the eastern Queensland and New South Wales states and also occurs in Victoria state.

“They are an insurance population for the whole population,” the University of Adelaide’s Jessica Fabijan, who carried out the study, told AFP.

“These fires have ravaged the population.”

Fabijan said that massive bushfires in New South Wales and Victoria’s Gippsland region, home to major koala populations, is also expected to have killed many animals.

Related Reads

04.01.20 'A new low': Australian PM Morrison facing criticism for wildfire campaign video
04.01.20 Military reservists called in to help fight Australian wildfires as death toll rises to 23

“It’s one of the biggest tragedies for the population since the late 1800s when they used to hunt them for their fur,” she added.

Habitat loss, dog attacks, car strikes and climate change have already led to a sharp decline in the furry marsupial’s population, which is believed to have numbered more than 10 million prior to European settlement of the continent in 1788.

The koalas cannot be removed from the island due to their chlamydia-free status, the state government said, adding that veterinarians were rescuing and treating the injured animals on-site.

- © AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie