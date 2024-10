CHILDREN’S MINISTER RODERIC O’Gorman has asked Tusla to refer its handling of Kyran Durnin’s case to the National Review Panel.

O’Gorman said this would usually not happen until the end of an investigation, but that he has made the request now so that we can understand the Child and Family Agency’s involvement in the case.

Last week, gardaí launched a murder investigation following the reported disappearance of eight-year-old Kyran Durnin in Drogheda, Co Louth.

Kyran and his mother were reported missing in August of this year, but gardaí believe the young boy may have died up to two years ago. Kyran’s mother Dayla Durnin was found safe and well in the UK.

Kyran had contact with at least one Tusla social worker before he disappeared.

Gardaí were alerted to the case in recent months when Tusla, following a meeting, assessed that they feared for the safety of the boy.

Speaking to reporters today, O’Gorman said Kyran’s case is “deeply, deeply tragic”.

“From my Department’s point of view, I’ve asked Tusla to send this case to the National Review Panel. That’s the panel that looks at the death of any child who had links to the care infrastructure of the state. That usually takes place at the end of the investigation but I’ve asked Tusla already, to send that now so we can understand the Child and Family Agency’s involvement in this particular case,” O’Gorman said.

He added: “I’ve no doubt other parts of the state will also be examining closely what happened here, while at the same time recognising there’s an ongoing investigation into this tragedy.”

The Minister said there will be consequences if it is found that any state agency failed in its handling of Kyran’s case.

Tusla is co-operating with gardaí and is understood to have handed over a large amount of documentation relating to the case. There is no indication of wrongdoing by the state agency.