THE LABOUR COURT has recommended a 17.5% pay increase for Aer Lingus pilots after it intervened in a lengthy pay dispute between the airline and the Irish Airline Pilots’ Association (IAPLA).

Members of the association rejected a previous Labour Court recommendation of 9.25%, as they argued that Aer Lingus pilots should receive an increase of an almost 24% in their pay.

IALPA pilots have said their desired increase was to take account of inflation since their last pay rise in 2019 and was in line with similar increases to pilots in other airlines.

The representative body also pointed to Aer Lingus’ profit growth during the period since their last pay rise as well.

However, Aer Lingus has said that any increase over 12.25% should also include an agreement on increased productivity and flexibility in return – something the company says has been agreed with other workers at the airline.

On 29 June, pilots took part in an eight-hour strike and the group have also been working-to-rule since 26 June.

Aer Lingus has had to cancel over 500 flights as a result of the industrial actions taken by its pilots, which has severely disrupted its operations in Ireland and in other parts of the world.

The Labour Court intervened again after IALPA warned that it will consider escalating its industrial action if no agreement is reached, a stance which it still holds.

A spokesperson for Aer Lingus has said the company will “carefully review” today’s recommendation by the Labour Court and will confirm it’s position following that review.

IAPLA has been contacted for comment.