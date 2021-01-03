Labour calls for NPHET to perform a risk assessment on schools before they return

THE LABOUR PARTY has called on the National Public Health Emergency Team to carry out a public health risk assessment on reopening schools.

Labour’s education spokesperson, Aodhán Ó Ríordáin has said that his preference is that schools open as long as it can be done safely.

Ó Ríordáin welcomed the decision to delay the reopening of schools, but said as the virus is rampant in the community there needed to be an assessment of health risks to staff, students and the wider community.

“I am calling on the government to ask NPHET to urgently carry out a public health risk assessment on whether schools can safety reopen on January 11th.

“The government should also agree to abide by the public health advice given. Based on the level of disease in the community many schools may also struggle to get sufficient staff back into schools in a weeks time.”

Ó Ríordáin said that the same risk assessment should take place within childcare facilities, but that care options for essential workers must remain open.

“I do want to emphasise that schools remaining open is the preferred option once it can be done safely. It is disadvantaged students and children who suffer most from closures.”

Speaking in his address to the nation on 30 December, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that based on public health information he had received, schools remain safe.

“All public health analysis is showing that schools are safe, and schools will reopen, but slightly delayed to 11 January.

By extending the break by three days, the new restrictions I am announcing this evening will be in place for more than 10 days when schools open. Families will have had an opportunity to ensure that their contacts are minimised before children return to school.

In his letter to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly on 30 December, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said that NPHET gave specific consideration to the reopening of schools.

“The NPHET was of the view that schools should reopen as planned,” said Holohan in the letter.

“However, the NPHET did note that the high and rising levels of community transmission will become a risk to the ongoing provision of education at primary and secondary level unless these levels of transmission can be addressed.”